The poll raises an interesting question beyond the decline in the ideology associated with the Republican Party: What do people think “conservative” means these days? It is hard to determine who subscribes to something that no one can authoritatively define.

One could believe in fiscal discipline, free trade, legal immigration and U.S. leadership in the world (a pre-Trumpian issue-set for many Republicans), or they could buy into the Trumpian view that deficits do not matter, that trade wars are easy to win, that immigrants steal jobs and that the United States has been “ripped off” in supporting international institutions and alliances such as NATO. Which is the “conservative” worldview? Self-described conservatives such as Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) want to deploy troops to U.S. cities without invitation and give "no quarter” to demonstrators. Is this now the “conservative” definition of “law and order”?

If you listen to President Trump’s apologists, conservatism includes climate change denial or minimization, unchecked executive power and support for a wall (that blows down in a storm or can be sawed through). One can understand why millions of people would not want to be associated with whatever ideology that represents. Trump’s policy positions that follow supply-side economics and hostility to government (tax cuts aimed at the super-rich and corporations and repeal of the Affordable Care Act without a clear alternative) have become wildly unpopular and politically unsustainable. Incumbent Republicans in competitive seats are not running on “More tax cuts for the rich!” or “Government shouldn’t guarantee health-care coverage!”

Under Trump, the term “conservative” has become almost meaningless, in large part because the party that identifies with conservatism has become a cult of personality extolling whatever position Trump latches upon, no matter how incoherent or repulsive. Good “conservatives” are supposed to believe that family separation is an acceptable border policy, that the Justice Department should serve the president’s political interests and that developing a nationwide testing and tracing program is the responsibility of states, not the federal government (although the feds’ exercise of the police power is necessary).

“Conservatism” now is a chaotic blend of right-wing nationalism, conspiracy theories, plutocratic economics, cronyism, protectionism, realpolitik foreign policy and repudiation of objective reality. When Trump departs, it is far from clear whether it will remain so, revert to pure anti-government libertarianism (which has a small constituency aside from donors and hard-line activists) or morph into something else entirely.

Trump apologists like to accuse Never Trumpers of no longer being conservatives. The best answer is: “If Trumpism is conservatism, I’m not conservative — and good riddance. Now define conservatism."