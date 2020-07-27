Trump is not a courageous man, as we saw from his flight to the White House bunker during a Black Lives Matter demonstration (and before that, by his unwillingness to sit down with special counsel Robert S. Mueller III). He managed to get out of fighting in Vietnam five times, claiming “bone spurs” for one of them.

His new tactic, it appears, is to accept an invitation suggesting that he is welcome in America and then to cancel with a lame excuse. After the disastrous Tulsa rally in June, he promised to go to New Hampshire for another event. He begged off at the last minute, claiming bad weather. (It turned out to be a sunny day.) He’ll be back, he promised! (Before or after he throws out a pitch at Yankee Stadium, do you think?)

Trump generally avoids TV interviews other than with Fox News. (After the debacle with Chris Wallace, he might have to further refine his list of acceptable questioners.) He is not courageous enough to leave the cozy confines of “state TV” for a grilling from independent-minded news interviewers. He sure appears to fear showing up where he cannot control the ground rules, determine the person he will sit down with and be confident he can avoid pesky questions. (Disclosure: I am an MSNBC contributor.)

That brings us to the presidential debates. Do we think he will show up to the three presidential debates set by the Commission on Presidential Debates? The moderators must be agreed to by both sides, and unless the Democrats want to consent to a Sean Hannity or a Tucker Carlson, they might just have difficulty coming up with someone mutually acceptable. Trump will likely avoid making a decision for as long as possible (as he did with Mueller), then claim it is “rigged” if he cannot bring himself to show up.

He might be wise to beg off. It is hard to believe he could stick to whatever time limits are imposed for his debate answers rather than resort to filibustering. He would be in grave peril of getting called out for not answering questions, being fact-checked in real time and finding no place to hide when asked about his serial failures (especially the tens of thousands of Americans who died during the pandemic). He might be asked about any number of scandals. How much did you make from foreigners staying at your hotels? Did you commute Roger Stone’s sentence to keep him from incriminating you?

On those rare occasions when Trump has stepped out side the Fox News cocoon, the results have not been pretty. In his interview last year with ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos, who asked Trump whether he would accept foreign help in the next election. Trump’s response ended up being used at his impeachment trial. He simply cannot refrain from damaging himself.

I’d put the chances of Trump ducking the debates at about 50-50. I think he would rather throw that pitch before he’d subject himself to debates.

