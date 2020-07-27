TAPPER: In many cases — you talk about restaurants — it’s not safe for them to go back to work, because the administration and states have not been able to get the virus under control.

I mean, that's the reason. That's the problem why restaurants can't hire workers. It's not because waiters and servers and maitre d's and bartenders don't want to go back to work. It's because either they're not allowed to open their bars or have significant seating in their restaurants, or it's not safe to go there.

That's the whole problem. That's going to be the problem with schools in the fall. It's the problem with people reluctant to get on airplanes.

KUDLOW: Yes.

TAPPER: I mean, it’s because you were not able to get the virus under control ...

KUDLOW: That is part of it.

TAPPER: ... that the economy continues to struggle.

KUDLOW: That is — that ...

(LAUGHTER)

KUDLOW: I will say again, the economy is improving by leaps and bounds.

I will also say, there are more states that are reopening and doing very well. There are some key states, yes. California and Texas and Florida, right now that are having hot-spot difficulties. But it’s nothing like it was last winter. ... It’s a more optimistic picture than the one you are painting. And I think that we have made great strides. I mean, federal government doesn’t control this. We are leaders, hopefully, in encouraging people to be safe and secure and accept our guidelines.

The states are in charge of this. Each state has a different story. Most of the states are doing rather well in this. So, I just -- I'm not that pessimistic. Maybe I'm too optimistic.

I'm happy to report, Ambassador Deborah Birx, who is our leader on the health virus task force, she's reporting now that these bad hot spots states, the three or four of them, are actually showing early signs of plateauing. Let us hope and pray that that is the case.

We're doing everything we can. And we're working well with the state governments.

TAPPER: We have had four days of more than 1,000 deaths. Yes, I mean...

KUDLOW: Yes, the fatality rate is — any death is a tragedy.