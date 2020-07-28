The key question about a possible Biden administration for Democrats is which instinct would win out: Would Biden spend his first term trying to negotiate with antagonistic Republicans? Or would he attempt to enact the most progressive policy platform in recent history?

That choice is mostly out of Biden’s hands. The trajectory of Biden’s first term, if he wins one, will be determined in Senate races this November, where a few points of improvement for either party could dramatically shift the composition of the chamber.

AD

AD

To see how this might work, we’ll play out two scenarios.

In the first, Democrats — who are now leading in presidential polls and the generic ballot by roughly eight points — lose some ground but still win the presidency and the House. In that case, most red-state senators win reelection. Republican Tommy Tuberville unseats Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in Alabama. Democrats would still win in Arizona and Colorado, where suburban anti-Trump voters have given the blue team a big lead. And Democrats would win one of the two toss-up races in Maine or North Carolina.

Under these circumstances, Democrats would come up one vote shy of the 50 they need to control the chamber, and Biden would have to fall back on his compromising instincts. He wouldn’t be able to pass police reform, fix the Affordable Care Act or do anything of consequence without first securing the support of a GOP moderate such as Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska or Susan Collins of Maine.

AD

AD

And even if Democrats were to take both Maine and North Carolina, they’d be left with an unmanageable coalition. Every substantive piece of legislation would have to get the approval of progressives such as New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as well as moderate and conservative Democrats such as Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III. Manchin would likely block any attempts at a comprehensive climate bill to protect his state’s coal industry. Sinema and Manchin might band together to keep the filibuster in place. And health-care reform would be incremental at most. Biden would have no choice but to govern as a moderate.

But there’s an alternate scenario that’s better for progressives. Suppose that Republicans instead lose ground before Election Day. Biden is already roughly tied with Trump in Iowa, Texas and Georgia, which — accounting for Georgia’s special election — are holding four contests. It’s possible to imagine Democrats winning any of these three states: Barack Obama won Iowa in 2012, Beto O’Rourke almost won a Senate seat in Texas in 2018 and Stacey Abrams got close to the Georgia governorship in 2018. Additionally, Trump is ahead by only nine points in Montana, where popular Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock is running for Senate. If Democrats win in a truly historic, record-breaking landslide, they might even be able to peel off a seat in a deep-red state such as Kansas or South Carolina.

But Democrats don’t need all or even most of these seats. If Democrats end up with 54, 53 or even 52 seats, the character of the administration will change drastically. Rather than catering to the moderate end of his party, Biden would be able to pass laws that the larger, solidly liberal bloc of senators would support. He could propose a sweeping climate change bill, tell Manchin to take a walk and still have enough votes to pass it. He could pick a Supreme Court nominee who’s a bit too liberal for the Senate’s centrist members and still succeed. Democrats could get rid of the filibuster without Sinema’s help.

AD

AD

Not every potential Democratic senator would be onboard with a progressive Biden administration: Bullock, Iowa’s Theresa Greenfield and others might need to oppose Biden on some issues to satisfy moderates and skeptical Republicans at home. But if the Senate Democratic majority gets even slightly larger, Biden will have some slack — and the downstream policy consequences would be huge.

That doesn’t mean Biden will bring about Sanders’s political revolution if Democrats end up with 53 Senate seats. Biden has seen presidents from both parties overreach in their first two years only to get blown out in the midterms. But Biden’s very flexibility means that Democrats watching his campaign shouldn’t get too hung up on what path he’d choose as president. The choice is largely not his to make.