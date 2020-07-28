The plan does not embrace “radical” measures Republicans claim Democrats support (e.g., defunding the police, reparations for slavery). Instead, this part of his economic agenda consists of a set of rather modest funding plans to attack inequality in an array of areas, from housing to agriculture to small business. On some issues, he seeks to merely turnaround existing programs that the Trump administration has not deployed for the benefit of disadvantaged groups, such as opportunity zones, which Biden argues has been misdirected at luxury apartments and not at affordable housing. The plan also focuses previous proposals (such as an additional $400 billion in government procurement) on disadvantaged communities and emphasizes parts of his economic agenda that will have resonance in minority communities, such as subsidized child care.

In emphasizing help for minority entrepreneurs and for home ownership, Biden’s plan will be difficult to pull apart by Republicans eager to paint Biden as a radical socialist (or as a pawn of radical socialists). While the program is detailed, comprehensive and financially generous, it is not a radical departure from the efforts of previous Democratic presidents.

Perhaps the most visible signs of Biden’s commitment to racial equality will come outside the realm of federal spending. In calling once again for reauthorization of the Voting Rights Act, he made clear he will try to end voter-suppression tactics. Biden reminded the audience he has already released an extensive criminal justice plan and pledged to create a Cabinet that “looks like America.”

More than any specific proposal, Biden is really pitching an end to the atmosphere of racism, divisiveness and denial that is emanating from the White House. Interestingly, his speech came after hours of testimony before Congress from Attorney General William P. Barr. In that hearing, Barr managed to acknowledge protesters could not be arrested without probable cause (but falsely asserted throwing them in vans and taking them to the police station is not an arrest!); denied the existence of systematic racism in policing; insisted we should focus on crime, not police abuse of nonwhites (as if we cannot do both); defended the practice of tear gassing protesters; raised unfounded accusations that voting by mail would lead to massive fraud; and implausibly denied he was carrying out Trump’s right-wing agenda.

In short, it is the end to the Trump-Barr horror show that a majority of Americans (who support Black Lives Matter, for example, and think Trump has made racial tensions worse) can rally around. Quite simply, the biggest contribution to racial equality Biden can make is rebuilding the Justice Department as a credible law enforcement operation that can bring pattern-and-practice discrimination cases against errant police forces, and remain committed to serving as the people’s attorney not the president’s partisan defense counsel.