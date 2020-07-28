Child care is the workforce behind the workforce.

Nearly four out of every 10 workers age 18 to 64 in Maryland have a child under the age of 18. Without a robust, safe, high-quality child-care system, families cannot return to work, and our economy will not recover. In Maryland, we’re witnessing a slow-moving disaster that will devastate our child-care community, leaving families to choose between their jobs and properly caring for their children.

In June, the Maryland Family Network released survey data it collected after hearing from nearly half of all child-care providers in Maryland — representing about 3,400 child-care centers. The report was bleak. As of May 15, 67 percent of all child-care providers had experienced a loss in revenue, averaging $56,000 in losses per month for child-care centers. Half of those surveyed said they will likely close permanently if families keep their children home for extended periods.

Maryland’s numbers mirror national data. A recent nationwide survey from the National Association for the Education of Young Children showed nearly all those surveyed are serving fewer children, with enrollment on average down by 67 percent. Each of us has heard from child-care providers in our communities, some of whom have been open for decades and are desperately trying to figure out how they can keep the lights on.

Unfortunately, our state’s response has been inadequate. Early on, the Maryland State Department of Education chose to continue to pay child-care scholarships to centers based on enrollment, not attendance. This helped cushion the loss from the novel coronavirus for many centers serving low-income families. Unfortunately, the practice has ended. The essential-worker child-care program helped too, but it applied to a small number of Marylanders. The small grants the Maryland State Department of Education is providing for cleaning supplies and center retrofitting are helpful, but they represent a drop in the bucket when looking at overall financial need.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has the budgetary authority and ability to provide substantial and significant aid to our child-care community. There are models in our own backyard and across the country that are helping. Montgomery County and Howard County recently approved $10 million and $1 million, respectively, in grant funds for child-care programs to recover and reopen. States across the country, including Vermont and Michigan, have implemented financial-support programs to aid their child-care communities. And just a few days ago, New York City announced the option of free child care for parents while their children aren’t physically in school — something the Maryland State Department of Education has been hesitant to even discuss for vulnerable families.

Our state has expanded emergency support for small businesses and manufacturers, education and housing. We must do the same for our child-care providers. In a recent presentation to the House of Delegates and state Senate Budget Committees, the Maryland Department of Legislative Services confirmed that there are still hundreds of millions of dollars in coronavirus relief money available.

The Maryland General Assembly has provided Hogan with flexibility and resources. Now is the time for him to join us in supporting our child-care community. Without it, we’re jeopardizing our state’s ability to recover.