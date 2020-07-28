The president is not the sole culprit in the attempt to alienate large chunks of the electorate. On Monday afternoon, Senate Republicans introduced their stimulus bill, which would take money away from unemployed people (perhaps “anti-stimulus” bill is more appropriate). In their misbegotten belief that giving a whole $600 per week subsidy to unemployed people (in a time of record joblessness) only induces them to goof off, Republicans proposed cutting it back to $200.

There is zero evidence for their miserliness. Yale University released a study on Monday:

The report found that workers receiving larger increases in unemployment benefits experienced very similar gains in employment by early May relative to workers with less-generous benefit increases. People with more generously expanded benefits also resumed working at a similar or slightly quicker rate than others did, according to the report. “The data do not show a relationship between benefit generosity and employment paths after the CARES Act, which could be due to the collapse of labor demand during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Joseph Altonji, the Thomas DeWitt Cuyler Professor of Economics in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, and a co-author of the report.

But don’t bother Republicans with the facts. They’re more concerned with looking like puppets of corporate America, adding into their package a new deduction for business lunches and entertainment as well as immunity from suits from employee who come back to work. In other words, Republicans cut the subsidy for unemployed waiters but gave a tax break to employers who get their meals delivered by essential workers, who, if they get sick, have no recourse against their employers. To make matters even more unseemly, the provision also includes a provision to force the FBI to build its new headquarters in Washington — a pet project for the president whose hotel is kitty-corner from the current location, which is widely regarded as an eyesore.

The proposal from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has zero chance of becoming law, or even getting a vote. McConnell did not even go over to the House to start negotiations; that task was left to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (who has successfully struck deals with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on previous coronavirus recovery packages).

The Republican bill contained no new money (aside from funding for schools) for states and localities — run by leaders of both parties — that have been financially walloped by the combination of lost revenue and extraordinary expenses in fighting the pandemic. Without additional money, reams of state and local employees including firefighters, police, EMTs and health-care workers may face layoffs. The bipartisan National Governors Association, in a letter co-signed by Govs. Larry Hogan of Maryland (R) and Andrew M. Cuomo of New York (D), the associations chair and vice chair respectively, pleaded last week for at least “$500 billion in unrestricted assistance, and an increase of Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP) to 12 percent.”

In short, the bill is not only a political nonstarter; it is rotten politics for Republicans who (thanks to the $2-trillion tax cut and attempts to take away the Affordable Care Act) have lived up to the caricature of being pawns of millionaires and billionaires with little conception of the needs of struggling Americans. Should there be a lapse in benefits or in the eviction moratorium, there is little doubt who will be held responsible. For already endangered Senate Republican incumbents, McConnell’s package makes their reelection fights even tougher.