Last Tuesday, many in the media charged up to the football once more, straining to perceive a change in tone when Trump admitted the coronavirus pandemic will get worse before it gets better and cheering mask-wearing, which he had assiduously mocked for months. (This was the same news conference in which he sent well wishes to accused child-sex-ring conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.)

A week later, Trump said as he departed for North Carolina that he wouldn’t pay his respects to the late civil rights icon John Lewis. (We hope this finally puts to bed the hogwash about his outreach to African American voters, another trite media trope.) Once in North Carolina, Trump declared: "I really do believe a lot of the governors should be opening up states that they are not opening. And we’ll see what happens with them.” Back to square one — the same deadly advice he has been doling out that contributed to the deaths of 145,000 Americans.

Then we learned that the New York Yankees’s “invitation” to throw out the first pitch was a self-invitation that Trump later “postponed.” (He was miffed that Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, got attention for his first pitch, further evidence of the pettiness and neediness of a president whose thirst for attention and praise can never be satisfied.)

Trump was not done for the day. The White House included in the relatively stingy stimulus package about $1.75 billion to keep the FBI building in D.C., something entirely unrelated to fighting the pandemic but possibly one more instance of attempted self-dealing from the Oval Office. (Trump’s hotel sits across from the FBI headquarters on Pennsylvania Avenue.)

And with one more utterance via Twitter, Trump was back to full-blown self-pity:

Illegal?! Do not even bother trying to ferret out his reasoning. Those who permit criticism and fail to conceal his misdeeds are enemies of the state, surely evidence of “illegality” in the authoritarian rulebook.

Trump never changes because, as his niece and best-selling author Mary L.Trump has told one interviewer after another, he is incapable of self-reflection, admitting fault and growing as a person. The media’s fetish with “tone” seems to tell us more about the media than Trump. It is part of the mainstream media’s collective determination to avoid spelling out how irrational and impulsive he actually is. (If someone can change tone, he is capable of deliberate reflection and self-control, right?)

Trump never really shifts or changes; he never “grows into the job,” because he is emotionally damaged, his niece — a psychologist — says in her book. “Fred [Trump] destroyed Donald. ... [H]e short-circuited Donald’s ability to develop and experience the entire spectrum of human emotion," she writes. "By limiting Donald’s access to his own feelings and rendering many of them unacceptable, Fred perverted his son’s perception of the world and damaged his ability to live in it.”

We have routinely observed Trump and his Republican enablers trying to gaslight the country by asking us to disregard what is in front of our noses. But the mainstream media engages in its own gaslighting by disingenuously presenting Trump as a rational president. If the media were to let go of the “tone” change routine, it might have to eschew phony balance (“Trump said ‘X.’ Everyone outside the cult said, ‘Not X’”) for a stark and inarguably accurate portrait of a president whose temperament, intellect and character make him entirely unfit for his office and a threat to the republic. The media’s acknowledgment of the frightening reality we have lived with for four years will come, I suspect, only after Trump leaves office.