“She laughed and said, ‘that’s politics.’ She had no remorse,” Dodd told a longtime Biden supporter and donor, who relayed the exchange to POLITICO on condition of anonymity. “Dodd felt it was a gimmick, that it was cheap,” the donor said. The person added that Dodd’s concerns about Harris were so deep that he’s helped elevate California Rep. Karen Bass during the vetting process, urging Biden to pick her because “she’s a loyal No. 2. And that’s what Biden really wants.”

This would have eliminated George H. W. Bush as the vice president for President Reagan, given that Bush had dubbed his supply side economics as “voodoo economics.” The message is as blunt as it is offensive: A women -- and specifically a woman of color -- cannot challenge an opponent and expect to stay in the running for vice president.

Just as insulting, a separate Politico article posited a new standard for vice president: “There is no one ideal home run choice.” The headline characterizes Biden’s search as coming up short, effectively denigrates the eventual pick, casting her as the best Biden could find.

Mediaite reported that Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield and communications director responded on Fox News with a non-denial denial and without criticizing Dodd. "I would say to that story don’t believe everything you read,” Bedingfield said. “The vice president has said many many times how highly he thinks of her, what an incredible advocate she has been in the Senate, he’s talked a lot about the admiration that he has for her personally, she was friends with his son Beau, they worked together as they were attorneys general.”

Reaction on social media from women was fierce, including this from the KHIVE, Harris’s social media boosters:

Coming on the heals of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s dramatic denunciation of the verbal assault from Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Tex.), the incident trggers anew the sense among many women that the level of respect accorded to women is lower, the expectation of her docility in the face of insults is higher and the consequences for men who insult and disrespect women are non-existent.

The Biden camp, which did not respond to multiple requests for comment, may figure this blip will pass. After all, they eventually will pick a woman, as promised, giving a woman the best shot in history (giving Biden’s lead) to become vice president and instantly making her a future top contender for president. Moreover, if Harris, who remains the top pick for vice president, gets the nod Biden will have effectively rebutted the notion that women who confront their peers should be punished. (Indeed the initial reaction among many women including my colleague Karen Tumulty was that this should bolster her chances.)

Perhaps the lesson here is that a white 76 yr. old former senator who has not been in office for nearly a decade (but did cash in as a lobbyist after leaving office) really should not be in the position of evaluating the trustworthiness of contenders for an historic pick. He is walking advertisement for retiring a craggy generation of pols and ushering in a new generation of more diverse politicians and advisers.