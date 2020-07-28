People are choosing to resume their lives, which means constant decisions based on calculated risk. Interaction with others who have made their own unique series of decisions has immediate and serious implications for the health of individuals and possibly their families. That presents some really, really thorny ethical briars. And it’s just awkward. Awkwardness leads humans to make unethical decisions. Codifying practices around social interactions would help.

We can start by looking to informed consent: Give people you’re about to have contact with the relevant information they would need to know to make an educated decision about whether they want to have contact with you. The most considerate and transparent thing to do is to tell others how many people you have been exposed to in the past two weeks, especially if any of those people are currently working outside of their homes. If you have multiple invitees to a gathering, all parties would need to know how many attendees will be there and realistically, who they have been exposed to, as well.

Anyone can revoke consent at any time. People are entitled to change their minds at a moment’s notice. Panic, worry and anxiety come in waves. People change their minds about what kinds of risks they are willing to take. We could all make an extra effort to be flexible and accepting toward last-minute cancellations. We could all make an effort to help people feel free to say “no, thank you,” as well. Saying no to people is hard –– especially if you were socialized as a woman. Including caveats in your invitations such as “I will totally understand if you’re not feeling up to it” can help people avoid making decisions based on social pressure.

Similarly, just because you hung out with someone without a mask two days ago does not mean they want to do it again today. All interactions should be freshly negotiated. This would mean every time you see someone, both parties wear masks until having an explicit conversation about whether both parties are comfortable taking them off. If you’re with someone and they are not taking their mask off, chances are they don’t want you to take yours off either. It is hard to ask people to keep their masks on. It doesn’t feel good. But we can easily preempt those moments. Public health experts say outdoor socializing is much safer. But if you must go to someone’s house, keep your mask on even after you get inside until you explicitly talk about it. That also means if someone’s coming over, put your mask on for them.

The same goes for physical contact. Just because you hugged your friend yesterday does not mean they want to hug you today. And in fact, just because your friend just patted your shoulder does not mean they want to hug you today either. I’m a touchy person. It has been hard for me to keep my hands off people. When I accidentally instinctively pat people’s shoulders, I am immediately embarrassed. But when they respond by hugging me, I immediately panic. There’s an easy way to avoid all of this: Ask before you touch people even if they just touched you. Keeping your frame of mind at “the other person is more worried than I am” will keep your interactions minimally anxiety-provoking for others.

Again, outdoor socializing is safer, but taking precautions such as opening all windows before someone comes over, removing your shoes upon arriving at someone’s home, washing your hands immediately upon entering and not touching things unnecessarily costs you nothing. Failing to do these things could cause your friends weeks of paranoia.

We can also cause ourselves weeks of worry pretty easily. I’ll say it: I’ve gotten drunk and hugged my friends — twice! I love them, and I’ve missed them terribly. But on both occasions, I woke up horrified the next day. The freakout after each hug lasted two weeks. If we all normalize encouraging each other to follow the guidelines we have set for ourselves, we can make it a positive and loving practice rather than an icky one.

Humans are ultra-social animals. We love each other, and we hate awkwardness. We are willing to take enormous, long-term risks to avoid what we perceive as conflict in the moment. New norms for the new normal can make it all less awkward.