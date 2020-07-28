There are two possibilities: No such polls exist, or his consultants are feeding him garbage polling to assuage him, well aware they will lose their cushy salaries if they tell him his campaign is in disastrous shape. (Foreign leaders and advisers alike have figured out that Trump is extraordinarily vulnerable to manipulation by those who appeal to his narcissism.)

The people who should be panic-stricken by Trump’s pronouncement are Republicans up and down the ticket who believe in quality polling. They know Trump is tanking. They know he poses a threat to every Republican on the ticket. They know his campaign cannot fundamentally change because the candidate is operating in another political universe.

As if that were not bad enough, Trump’s scare campaign over voting by mail threatens to add to Democrats’ advantage. ABC News reports: “As of July 17, 534,610 Democrats in Kentucky — where Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is up for reelection — had requested absentee ballot applications, compared with 318,729 Republicans. … [In] the battleground state of North Carolina, where according to data provided by the state’s Board of Elections, as of Thursday, 44,555 Democrats so far had requested absentee ballots for the November general election. At the same time, just 8,623 Republicans had done the same.” Leave it to Trump to suppress the votes of his own supporters.

In Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott (who learned that following Trump’s lead on the coronavirus turned his state into one of the country’s worst hot spots) announced he would extend early voting by six days to alleviate concern about crowded polling places. However, he is still resisting Democrats’ efforts to enact no-excuse voting. The Texas Tribune reports:

Abbott and other Texas GOP leaders continue to resist a push by Democrats to expand mail-in voting. Democrats failed to convince the courts to expand mail-in voting for the runoffs but are pressing forward with their efforts for the general election. But the Monday announcement from the governor gave eligible mail-in voters more time to turn in their completed ballots in person if they would like to do so.

Perhaps Abbott will change his mind if he sees a large partisan imbalance in absentee voting applications from seniors who are allowed to request to vote by mail without excuse. It is noteworthy that Biden has been making inroads among older voters, who have traditionally voted Republican. If Biden’s senior voters request their ballots well ahead of time and vote, Trump, incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) and House Republican candidates may regret Trump discouraging voting by mail.

Republicans in Wisconsin, a key swing state Trump narrowly won in 2016, are plainly worried about Trump’s negative effect on absentee voting. USA Today reports that Rohn Bishop, the Republican Party county chairman in Fond du Lac County, Wis., is putting blame squarely on Trump:

Many Republican voters are “skittish” about voting by mail. [Bishop] pointed to strong anti-vote-by-mail rhetoric from Trump, who regularly assails mail voting as fraudulent and an attempt by Democrats to “rig the presidential election.” Just this week, Trump tweeted that mail-in voting will lead to the “most corrupt election in our nation’s history!” Bishop fears it's putting Republicans at a disadvantage. “What the president is doing when he keeps saying that this mail-in balloting thing is fraudulent, he’s scaring our own voters from using a legit way to cast your ballot,” Bishop said. “We’re kind of hurting ourselves, and I don’t think that’s the wisest way to go.”

Trump, fueled by conspiratorial right-wing media and pundits who have supported a bag of tricks to suppress infrequent voters (e.g., voter ID) to skew the electorate in Republicans’ direction, may have outsmarted himself. Democrats find themselves fortunate to be running against an opponent who is blinded by his own happy talk and dead set on killing his own absentee voting operation. Republicans cannot complain they were unaware of the perils of supporting a narcissistic ignoramus.

