On Monday, he told conservative radio host and Post contributing columnist Hugh Hewitt, “I’m going to try to make that decision like everybody else in America. I think we’ve got a long way to go.” Hogan continued. “And I think right now, if the election were held today, the president would be in real trouble. But he’s certainly got time to turn things around. And I’m hoping that he’s able to get some of these things taken care of.” After the deaths of nearly 150,000 Americans, Trump can “turn things around”? Trump has betrayed his oath multiple times and allowed massive, preventable deaths and economic suffering, so how does he correct course, precisely?

This will not work. If Hogan is to carve a clear political path for himself — and to redeem his party — he cannot treat Trump as an acceptable choice in November. Never Trumper Bill Kristol posited that unless Republicans can renounce Trump, they really are not worth saving. “They don’t have to say they’re voting for Joe Biden. (Though they should.),” he wrote. “But they should have the moral clarity and political courage to say out loud that Donald Trump should not have a second term in office.” (Kristol adds two other conditions: agreeing to a reasonable coronavirus package and committing to a free and fair election.)

Consider that Trump acknowledges he did not raise the issue of Russian bounties on U.S. troops with Russian President Vladimir Putin in their recent phone call. This betrayal of U.S. forces has no parallel in American presidential history. It is, of course, the direct result of Republicans’ acquittal in the impeachment trial (stemming from Trump’s decision to put his own reelection above concern for U.S. national security). Republicans gave him a green light; now they will not repudiate Trump for even this blatant violation of his oath.

If Hogan wants to turn the page for Republicans and justify their revival post-November, there is no sense in playing coy. You either think Trump’s historic incompetence, multiple violations of his oath, racism and attack on democratic norms are reprehensible, or you do not. You either countenance his betrayal of U.S. forces, or you do not. The future, if any, for the Republican Party and anyone who wants to lead it starts with a willingness to eschew the Trump GOP’s racism, xenophobia, assault on truth, capitulation to illiberal foes and authoritarian bent and to offer something different. Redemption must start with repudiation.

Hogan, ideologically, is certainly more moderate than Trump. He believes in science and makes deals with Democrats. But that is not enough and, indeed, is not particularly relevant. The Republican Party deserves banishment not for its bad ideas (although there are a boatload of those) but because it failed a fundamental test of character and citizenship. Its members enabled a corrupt and unfit president, proffered lies on his behalf and put party loyalty about patriotic duty. They betrayed their country, to be blunt.

Unless and until Republicans acknowledge that and seek to make amends (a post-Trump commission to hold him accountable and a thorough power-washing of the Justice Department would be a start), they are undeserving of the public’s trust. Given their cowardice and dependence on the right-wing media bubble and Trumpian donors and activists, this might be impossible. Indeed, I think it highly improbable any Republican in office can muster the internal fortitude to do so. Unfortunately, Hogan’s equivocation suggests I am right.