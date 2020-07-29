The risk of confusion due to overtime ballots is further exacerbated by President Trump, who has already sown doubt on ballots counted after Election Day in Florida in 2018. As the election results grew less favorable for the Republican candidates for U.S. senator and governor, he tweeted, “The Florida Election should be called in favor of Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis in that large numbers of new ballots showed up out of nowhere, and many ballots are missing or forged. An honest vote count is no longer possible-ballots massively infected. Must go with Election Night!” More recently, the president has attacked the legitimacy of mail voting, tweeting, “Because of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, 2020 will be the most RIGGED Election in our nations history — unless this stupidity is ended. We voted during World War One & World War Two with no problem, but now they are using Covid in order to cheat by using MailIns!" If initial Election Day results were favorable to the president’s reelection, it’s entirely reasonable to expect that his campaign would seek to discredit later results or even halt the counting of ballots before all votes can be tallied. Such assaults on democratic norms would likely be targeted specifically at states with less-established histories of mail voting.

Daniel G. Newman, president and co-founder of MapLight, told me: “We are playing with fire as a nation by failing to address the gaps and ambiguities in our election rules that could lead to a crisis in which both parties claim victory in the presidential election.” He added: “Instead of waiting for disaster, Congress should act now to protect the long-term integrity of our elections by clearly outlining how to resolve disputes about the presidential election. A functioning democracy depends upon having election rules that are crystal clear, not ambiguously cloudy.” The timeline to create a reliable system is short, so he urges the Senate to “pass the HEROES Act immediately to provide states with enough resources to properly conduct mail-in voting to respond to COVID-19.”

Republicans have so far included no money for voting resources in their proposed stimulus bill, suggesting that they still look at creating a secure voting system as another partisan exercise. Unfortunately, the report makes clear that there is plenty of room for bad-faith efforts to delegitimize the election. “When electing a president — the most powerful person in America — we assume that the rules of the process are clear. But shockingly, they aren’t,” says Newman. “What happens if the governor of a state and the legislature of that same state, from opposite political parties, send conflicting presidential tallies to Congress? Disputed election results like this are governed by a law Congress passed back in 1887 — which political scientists both from that era and today consider impossibly unclear.”

While the report identifies various risks to the system and meticulously details the voting processes in swing states, it does not provide a magic bullet for eliminating confusion and efforts to delegitimize the next president. That is because the “solutions” — aside from proper funding and advance preparation for the unprecedented use of mail-in ballots — do not involve the legal system. The report explains: “In some areas, public education campaigns can inform voters what to expect in November, and how to recognize problems. An informed electorate can be its own best advocate, calling upon elected officials to improve ballot access or effectively responding to a challenged mail ballot.” It also notes: “This information can also be used by good government advocacy groups to focus their attention on the most severe risks in the limited time before the election. Finally, as the election occurs, this information will help identify any deviations from appropriate electoral procedures and can jumpstart legal remedies to those challenges.”

We certainly should start with the following:

Responsible news outlets should explain the time frame for voting and refuse to blast out unfounded rumors about fraud.

In response to Attorney General William P. Barr’s “common sense” notion that mail-in voting opens up elections to massive fraud, congressional committees should release a report on the facts — namely, that fraud is exceptionally rare and actually easier to identify with mail-in ballots.

State secretaries of state should put out their respective laws for vote-counting and alert the public to the timeline for certifying elections. They must prepare themselves to contradict partisan falsehoods (even from their own governor) and if need be, respond jointly to phony claims of malfeasance.

State bar associations should put lawyers on notice that spurious claims of voting fraud and attempts to suppress voting will be grounds for disciplinary action.

There is one more “solution” to the problem: Defeat Trump in a landslide. If the election is not close, it will be harder (but not impossible) to denigrate the integrity of the system.