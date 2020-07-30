Recall that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), with General Assembly approval, delayed until 2021 spending on a host of Democratic priorities, including wage hikes for teachers and state workers, freezing college tuition and an increase in the state’s minimum wage.

According to a Northam news release, the special session will be used to “adopt a budget based on the revised revenue forecast in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.” Those revenue projections might not be as bad as first thought, but the commonwealth will still face a multimillion dollar deficit. New revenue projections are due days before the special session begins.

The challenge for Democrats: How do they close a budget gap? Do they cut spending — and, if so, where? Do they adopt the Republican model from 2010, when then-Gov. Robert F. McDonnell (R) used a combination of spending reductions, budget gimmicks, fee increases and federal bailout funds to balance the books?

If they follow precedent, the latter course is the most likely. But that means their budget priorities remain on the shelf for a few more months. And proposing cuts? That’s something legislators, regardless of party, are reluctant to do even when circumstances demand it. So new revenue then? Maybe. But raising fees or a general tax increase could resuscitate the otherwise mostly dead Virginia GOP.

A McDonell-like solution buys Democrats time. The question is whether their more progressive members have the patience to wait for the broader economic picture to improve.

Similar concerns apply to the special session’s other big issue: criminal justice reform. Northam expects the General Assembly to take up “police accountability and oversight, use of force, increased training and education, and officer recruitment, hiring, and decertification.”

The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus has a long list of “special session priorities" and is likely to drive discussion during the special session.

Those priorities go beyond what Northam outlines, including legalizing marijuana, bringing back parole and reforming the cash bail system. The group says the time has come for Virginia to “prevent and punish racist behaviors, weed out institutional discrimination, and increase accountability at all levels of law enforcement.”

The Democrats’ challenge: Do they follow the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus’s lead? That’s not as easy as it sounds, because those priorities include “DIVESTING from Large Law Enforcement Budgets & INVESTING More in Communities."

The risk here is whether Democrats want to defund the police and spend those dollars on undefined social welfare programs. A crude, twisted interpretation of what the sponsors intend? Of course — that’s how brass-knuckle politics works, and Virginia is no exception.

The same crudities apply to ideas such as marijuana legalization. Ending even a portion of the immoral War on Drugs is anathema in the commonwealth’s authoritarian quarters. Those invested in perpetuating the drug war will use whatever tactics are necessary to keep it and the police state it supports thriving.

Want an actual instance of what may be in store? Ask Sen. Scott A. Surovell (D-Fairfax) about his idea to make assaulting a police officer a felony only if “the victim experiences a visible injury, while keeping malicious wounding and murder felonies available for more serious injuries.”

Sounds sensible. But he’s gotten plenty of pushback from law enforcement, some of whom seem quite happy to believe flying onion rings merit a mandatory six months in jail.

There are plenty of challenges facing Democrats in the Aug. 18 special session. The choices they make will define them in voters’ eyes. But there’s one more big test I’ll talk about next week: the Richmond mayoral election.