Covid-19 is the most severe threat yet to the movie theater business model, but the industry was strained even before states began locking down. Next Act co-founders Anthony Fykes and Robert Wright, who met at a pharmaceutical company where they both worked, had long wanted to start a business together, something they would run in addition to their day jobs. But Fykes was initially skeptical when Wright, a committed audiophile, suggested a movie theater.

“I said, 'Rob, why would we do this? Netflix, Amazon, hello, Hulu. Everything you hear is that the industry is a dying breed,’” Fykes says, but Wright insisted that a theater could be a community hub. “He kind of captivated me with the idea of being able to put representation in front and being able to tell our stories.”

Ticket sales validated that theory, at least while theaters were open. Like all theaters, Next Act Cinema recorded strong attendance last year for “Avengers: Endgame,” which grossed $858 million domestically and almost $2.8 billion internationally. But “Harriet,” Kasi Lemmons’s biopic starring Cynthia Erivo as Harriet Tubman, did even better for Next Act. “People were doing private rentals; they were seeing the movie twice because they want to understand a specific time,” Fykes recalls. The film’s success supported an argument that advocates of greater diversity in Hollywood advanced for years: that a passionate audience for Black films exists, if only studios would cater to those moviegoers.

It wasn’t just one movie by a Black director, with a Black star and a focus on Black history, that brought theatergoers to Next Act: Audiences turned out for Jordan Peele’s horror movie “Us” and for “The Banker,” which stars Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson as Bernard Garrett and Joe Morris, a real-life duo of Black bankers who used a White man as a front man for their real estate investment business.

In an effort to build on the passion their audience showed for “The Banker,” and to expand their role as a convening place for discussions about Black community needs, Fykes and Wright have reached out to Baltimore’s Harbor Bank, one of the country’s few Black-owned banks, to see whether they can present screenings as part of larger events.

Such projects, of course, depend on the theater’s ability to reopen. Because of their work in health care, Fykes and Wright say they were sensitive to the pandemic early on and invested in a medical-grade air purification system.

“Because there are huge health disparities in our own community, in addition to protecting ourselves and our employees, we need to clean the air,” Fykes explains, pointing to covid-19’s disproportionate toll on Black Americans. “We wanted to take a step further” than cleanings in between screenings or requiring face masks.

Fykes is hopeful that Next Act Cinema can survive even a prolonged closure. The theater celebrated its first birthday in March shortly before Maryland shuttered businesses in response to the pandemic threat, but Fykes was heartened to see regular moviegoers turn out last month for an outdoor and livestreamed comedy show that Next Act hosted to mark Juneteenth. (Like many small businesses, Next Act has turned to crowdfunding to pay for improvements such as those air purifiers.)

Still, pre-pandemic business models may not be enough to keep theaters in business. On July 28, Universal Pictures and AMC Theatres struck a deal that allows the studio to release new movies on premium on-demand platforms within three weeks of their theatrical debuts. These will rent for higher prices, usually around $20, than older releases do. But that’s still cheaper than a night at the cinema for most families or even a couple. Whatever the allure of a big screen and the pleasures of seeing a hotly hyped movie as soon as possible, a lower price point and the security of a covid-free viewing experience might persuade viewers to stay home long term. Under this agreement, AMC gets a cut of this premium on-demand revenue. Smaller theaters are unlikely to have the leverage that enabled AMC to ensure itself a slice of the pie.

When Fykes and I spoke, before the Universal-AMC agreement was announced, he told me he wished that more Black stars and directors would advocate not just for Black artists to have opportunities to tell their stories but also for the survival of Black theater owners who screen and champion those movies.

Theaters are “the bridge” between Hollywood and audiences, Fykes says. “’Harriet,’ we did amazing. ‘The Banker,’ we did amazing. ‘Queen & Slim,’ we did amazing. I would love one of those kinds of influencers to say, ‘We back you up.’”

