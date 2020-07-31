That’s why Rep. Karen Bass, a California congresswoman who chairs the Congressional Black Caucus, is the right vice-presidential pick for Biden.

Bass is the rare politician who can satisfy the left without scaring off the party’s centrists. Sure, Bass has a very liberal voting record in the House, and progressives have been pushing for her candidacy in recent weeks. But she’s also interested in compromise. After the divisive primary between Biden and Sanders, Bass helped the warring camps unify by co-chairing the economic task force in their “Unity Commission.” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has also called Bass his “favorite Democrat” and praised her ability to compromise.

A Bass nomination would also acknowledge Black women — the most Democratic demographic in the country — and the role Black voters played in reviving Biden’s flailing primary campaign in late February. And Bass’s age would make her less controversial than some other contenders for the job: At 66, she’s significantly younger than both Biden and Trump, but she’s not so young that she’s guaranteed to be the front-runner in the next open Democratic presidential primary.

As my colleague George F. Will recently wrote, Bass has the right policy experience to address this moment’s most pressing issues. As a former physician’s assistant and clinical instructor, she has hands-on experience with health care. In 1990, she founded a nonprofit called Community Coalition, which aimed to find solutions to crime that didn’t involve the police. As speaker of the state assembly in California during the Great Recession, she had to build support for huge cuts and balance the budget. Democrats generally don’t favor cutting programs and likely won’t do the same if Biden wins, but Bass’s experience with budgets still would be an asset when the new administration has to deal with the fiscal fallout from the stimulus required to carry the country through the pandemic.

Maybe most important, Bass and Biden share some political instincts. Both know how to thread political needles and see compromise as an important skill. Bass has said that “defund the police” is “one of the worst slogans ever” while still arguing that the greater investments in social workers and public health which some de-funders say is their real priority would reduce the burden on police. It’s a Bidenesque move: Chuck an unpopular slogan, but hold onto basic ideas that your constituents support.

There are downsides to a Biden-Bass ticket, too.

Bass isn’t a traditional electability pick. She’s from California, which is a deep-blue state, and she’s a House member rather than a senator or governor who has won statewide. If Biden wants to boost his margin in a pivotal state, Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) or Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) would be a better bet.

Additionally, Bass hasn’t been vetted as thoroughly as some other candidates. Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) have already been through a presidential primary where reporters and opposing campaigns pored over their records, and Susan Rice has been through a Senate confirmation hearing.

Bass hasn’t done either of those. And while Team Biden has certainly tried to vet her, it doesn’t have the resources to uncover every possible controversy ahead of time. Bass has drawn fire for a 2016 statement in which she called the death of Cuban autocrat Fidel Castro “a great loss to the people of Cuba” and respectfully referred to him as “comandante en jefe” (which translates to commander in chief). That might be the entirety of Bass’s baggage — but Biden might not want to risk the possibility that there’s more.

But Bass is worth the risk. Biden doesn’t need help winning — he’s ahead by eight points nationally. He will need help with governing. Bass could round out the ticket without disrupting Biden’s style, and that makes her uniquely situated for the vice presidency.