But Biden might consider what “simpatico” really means. A close, candid relationship grows over time; like a married couple, a president and vice president know each much better in year eight (or even in year four) than during the courting period.

Biden and Obama had run against one another in 2008, but Biden dropped out in early January, so they spent far less time together than Biden has with, say, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) or Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.). Nor did Biden and Obama have a long-standing relationship in the Senate; Obama hadn’t even been there four years when he announced Biden as his running mate. They were not all that close at the beginning.

The New York Times recounted from 2008:

Mr. Biden and his advisers initially thought he might be a better fit as Mr. Obama’s secretary of state, and he bridled at the Obama campaign’s attempt to control his every utterance and personnel move. He exploded when campaign researchers began asking questions about the private life of his family, especially his younger son, Hunter. Mr. Obama, for his part, took a long time to warm to Mr. Biden, and kept him at arms’ length, and on a leash, in the early days.

David Axelrod told the Times: “The next eight years are the stuff of buddy-movie lore — ‘a shotgun marriage that gradually turned into a love story.’”

In short, Biden’s relationship with Obama, which he naturally holds up as a model, was not instantaneously close. It was, like all relationships, a work in progress. It would be natural to recall fondly the end of the Obama administration, when the relationship was fully forged by success and adversity, but that is not, I would suggest, an accurate picture of the beginning of the relationship.

As Biden makes his pick, he and his team should keep this in mind. The desire for a “simpatico” pick should more realistically aim to find someone with whom he could develop the type of relationship he and Obama formed. It does not need to be an already formed relationship, and familiarity should not substitute for the potential for a deep relationship that can intensify over time.

Biden, whose decency defines him, will want someone whose empathy, warmth, devotion to the dignity of every human being, kindness to staff and closeness to family are akin to his own. He will want someone who believes in winning over political adversaries, not running them over. He will want someone with a center-left mind-set who is passionate about eliminating racism. And he will want someone whose own character is sterling — whose honesty, integrity and temperament are above reproach.

Given that Biden appears to be far ahead in the polls, he does not need a running mate to win, but a running mate might help make the election such a blowout that even President Trump cannot quibble with it. That means keeping in the fold moderate suburbanites who came over to vote for Democrats in 2018 and energizing infrequent voters. In this moment, as we heard from Obama, Biden’s pick must be someone who can be a credible successor not to Biden, but to the late John Lewis.

