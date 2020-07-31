“PBS NewsHour” spoke to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Wednesday about Republicans’ refusal to take up the Heroes Act already passed by the House:

"About 20 of my members think that we’ve already done enough,” McConnell said, adding that many Republicans were concerned about adding to the national debt. . . .
In the NewsHour interview, McConnell rejected as too costly a House Democratic bill that would provide $3 trillion in additional spending on efforts against the coronavirus. "We think that’s clearly far beyond what is necessary to get us through this next period as we continue to wrestle with the coronavirus,” McConnell said.

This newly discovered concern for the deficit insults our intelligence. The $2 trillion tax cut Republicans falsely said would pay for itself did not stir concerns about the debt. Neither did any of the previous stimulus packages move Republicans to recover their fiscal sobriety. One would be hard-pressed to find any legitimate economist who agrees with the 20 who say we should do nothing more. The Post reported Thursday: “Out of 25 economists surveyed by The Washington Post, 20 urged Congress to pass a stimulus of $2 trillion or more. The others, mostly conservative economists, agreed that Congress needs to act by mid-August. They favored a roughly $1 trillion package.”

Republicans’ claim that a $600 unemployment subsidy disincentivizes work is also unsupported by any economic study. In fact, the evidence indicates it has had no effect. Moreover, unemployment insurance requires the individual be making a documented effort to find work; that requirement remains whether the subsidy is $600 or $200. In fact, the Labor Department makes clear on its website: “Refusing an offer of suitable employment (as defined in state law) without good cause will often disqualify individuals from continued eligibility for unemployment compensation.” It further explains that generally all states require that applicants “be able to work, available to work, and actively seek work each week you claim benefits.” The Republican talking point, therefore, should be challenged by every legitimate journalist.

On both these points, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell has weighed in: There are not enough jobs. The economy badly needs a fiscal stimulus. If we do not get a fiscal boost, the damage to the economy could be deep and long-lasting. Business leaders and industry groups say the same.

Then there is McConnell’s specious claim that $3 trillion is “far beyond what is necessary.” By what measure? On what basis do the 20 recalcitrant members think we have “done enough"? Members should be pressed to explain why $3 trillion is too big when we lost $4.3 trillion from our gross domestic product in a quarter, a 9.5 percent drop on a quarterly basis. The Post reports that the plunge "makes this quarter the worst since at least 1875. The next worst were in 1893, when a legendary panic and run on the banks resulted in a long, painful depression, and 1937, when the Great Depression took a turn for the worse. Then, we saw drops of 8.4 percent and 7.2 percent, respectively.”

At some point, the White House and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), along with Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), should agree upon a package. Put it before the Senate and dare Republicans to oppose it. Their uninformed obstruction puts millions of Americans on the brink of economic ruin (without continuation of the unemployment subsidy, state and local funding to keep public employees on payroll and extension of the eviction moratorium). The only ones who deserve to lose employment at this point are Republicans, who collectively are responsible for health and economic disaster.

