Republicans’ claim that a $600 unemployment subsidy disincentivizes work is also unsupported by any economic study. In fact, the evidence indicates it has had no effect. Moreover, unemployment insurance requires the individual be making a documented effort to find work; that requirement remains whether the subsidy is $600 or $200. In fact, the Labor Department makes clear on its website: “Refusing an offer of suitable employment (as defined in state law) without good cause will often disqualify individuals from continued eligibility for unemployment compensation.” It further explains that generally all states require that applicants “be able to work, available to work, and actively seek work each week you claim benefits.” The Republican talking point, therefore, should be challenged by every legitimate journalist.
On both these points, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell has weighed in: There are not enough jobs. The economy badly needs a fiscal stimulus. If we do not get a fiscal boost, the damage to the economy could be deep and long-lasting. Business leaders and industry groups say the same.
Then there is McConnell’s specious claim that $3 trillion is “far beyond what is necessary.” By what measure? On what basis do the 20 recalcitrant members think we have “done enough"? Members should be pressed to explain why $3 trillion is too big when we lost $4.3 trillion from our gross domestic product in a quarter, a 9.5 percent drop on a quarterly basis. The Post reports that the plunge "makes this quarter the worst since at least 1875. The next worst were in 1893, when a legendary panic and run on the banks resulted in a long, painful depression, and 1937, when the Great Depression took a turn for the worse. Then, we saw drops of 8.4 percent and 7.2 percent, respectively.”
At some point, the White House and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), along with Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), should agree upon a package. Put it before the Senate and dare Republicans to oppose it. Their uninformed obstruction puts millions of Americans on the brink of economic ruin (without continuation of the unemployment subsidy, state and local funding to keep public employees on payroll and extension of the eviction moratorium). The only ones who deserve to lose employment at this point are Republicans, who collectively are responsible for health and economic disaster.
