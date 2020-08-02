Each reminded us that we can do so much better than the current president. Obama told us that Lewis’s legacy rests with ordinary Americans. “You want to honor John? Let’s honor him by revitalizing the law that he was willing to die for,” he said. He added, “And by the way, naming the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, that is a fine tribute. But John wouldn’t want us to stop there.” Obama, like Lewis, ably communicated the central premise of democracy: Ordinary people have the capacity for decency, self-government and tolerance. It is up to us to rid the country of President Trump and then undertake the hard work of rebuilding and improving America.

Bush reminded us that faith is not a cloak for partisanship nor a cudgel for beating one’s enemies. He spoke as someone whose faith often took him to different political conclusions than Lewis’s. “John and I had our disagreements, of course,” Bush said. “But in the America John Lewis fought for, and the America I believe in, differences of opinion are inevitable elements and evidence of democracy in action.”

AD

AD

We have become so accustomed to the distortion and misuse of religious faith in political life that it was startling and refreshing to see it return to its highest purpose — namely to elevate our own conduct and remind us of our common humanity. “John Lewis lives forever in his Father’s house, and he will live forever in the hearts of Americans who act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with their God,” Bush said poetically, quoting the Hebrew prophet Micah. “May the flights of angels see John Lewis to his rest — and may God bless the country he loved.”

From Clinton, also a son of the South, we received a timely reminder that we have agency; that we are not prisoners of our past or our birth. “John Lewis was a walking rebuke to people who thought, ‘Well, we ain’t there yet, and we’ve been working a long time. Isn’t it time to bag it?’ He kept moving,” Clinton said. “He hoped for and imagined and lived and worked and moved for his beloved community.” He added, “He kept the faith, but we got our last letter today on the pages of the New York Times: Keep moving. It is so fitting on the day of his service. He leaves us our marching orders. Keep moving.” It is in the doing, not in the thinking or harboring of noble intentions, that one carries out the work of perfecting an imperfect nation.

Pelosi reminded us that politics can actually be a noble undertaking. “Every time he stood up to speak, we knew that he was going to take us to a higher place of our understanding of what our responsibilities were and what our opportunities were,” she recalled. “And he insisted no matter how — shall we say — offended someone might be, that he would insist on the truth.” The speaker reminded us that “he always was about a more perfect union.” Referencing the op-ed Lewis left for the New York Times, she read: “He says to [young people], ‘Together, you can redeem the world.’"

AD

AD

It is easy and even fashionable to be entirely cynical about politics, to conclude that all politicians are crooks and incompetents and that real change is impossible. Obama, Bush, Clinton and Pelosi told us that is bunk. Collectively, we have the capacity — indeed, the obligation — to do good things, to move the country along the road to that more perfect Union and, through politics, to translate our values into action.

For help illuminating the essence of John Lewis to millions of Americans, and reminding us what political leaders should sound like and aspire to, we can say, well done.