CNN reports that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) “has signaled to vulnerable GOP senators in tough races that they could distance themselves from the President if they feel it is necessary, according to multiple senior Republicans including a source close to McConnell.” The extent of their latitude is unclear, however. (“These vulnerable senators can’t afford to explicitly repudiate Trump,” a senior unnamed Republican in Congress told CNN. “They just need to show they are independent on issues important in their states.”)
You wonder how that is going to work when they get asked questions such as these:
- Are you supporting the lawsuit to take away all Obamacare protections for people with preexisting conditions? If not, what have you done about it?
- Couldn’t we have avoided Trump’s bungling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 150,000 people in the United States, if you voted to impeach him?
- Isn’t refusal to confront Russia on bounties for killing U.S. troops a betrayal of our men and women serving overseas? If you had removed the president for betraying our national security regarding Ukraine, he wouldn’t be repeating that pattern now, would he? Do you regret your vote?
- You voted for a $2 trillion tax cut on the promise it would pay for itself. It didn’t come close. Should we reverse it? How can you then oppose spending a similar amount on support for unemployed Americans, state and local governments, and voting by mail?
- Will you denounce attempts to undermine mail-in voting? Will you pledge to recognize the results of the election and rebut efforts to delegitimize it?
- Has the administration “succeeded” in fighting the coronavirus? Why haven’t you insisted on a national testing and tracing program?
- Was it appropriate to send without the permission of the governor unidentified federal forces to gas and attack protesters in Portland, Ore.? What did you do about it?
- Why did you vote to confirm Cabinet officials such as Scott Pruitt for the Environmental Protection Agency (only Collins voted against him), Tom Price for the Department of Health and Human Services, Ryan Zinke for the Interior Department and Alexander Acosta for the Labor Department — all of whom left office under the cloud of ethics violations (including Acosta, for his participation in Jeffrey Epstein’s plea deal)?
- Is the economy in better or worse shape in January 2015, when your term began?
- When have you condemned Trump’s racist rhetoric?
- Have we “won” the trade war against China? If not, why haven’t you reclaimed Congress’s power over tariffs?
- What reason do voters have to believe you would stand up to Trump if he is reelected?
If Republicans cannot answer these questions and prove they really have separated themselves from Trump, then McConnell’s advice is fanciful.
