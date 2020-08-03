RADDATZ: So — so you do think it is a disincentive to find a job if you have that extra $600?

MNUCHIN: There’s no question in certain cases where we’re paying people more to work — stay home than to work. That’s created issues in the entire economy.

But let me just say, you have to look at all these things —

RADDATZ: I want to — I want to interrupt you there for just one second. You — it’s not all the evidence. A Yale study from this month refutes that, saying many economists who have studied the benefits said that so far they don’t see any evidence in labor market data that the payments are affecting at which people are returning to work during the pandemic.

MNUCHIN: Well, let me just say, I went to Yale.

RADDATZ: I know that.

MNUCHIN: I agree on certain things. I don’t always agree. There’s a [University of Chicago] study that goes through all the people that are overpaid.