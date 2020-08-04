The good news, according to Birx, is that the administration has already reset its response! Don’t worry if you have noticed nothing new.

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D), whose state shut down for weeks and instituted a meticulously designed, slow reopening, responded at his Monday news briefing:

Look at what the White House is now saying, where you entered a new phase of covid. What’s the new phase? Extensive spread. Oh, that’s the new phase? What was the old phase? If the new phase is extensive spread, what was the old phase? That was limited spread what we went through? I mean, it’s absurd. It’s not a new phase. It was entirely predictable. It was the progression of a virus, its exponential increase, which is what a virus does.

Cuomo suggested that if we really want a reset, it is President Trump who must get the ball rolling. “It was a mistake to downplay covid,” the governor said. “It was a mistake to say, ‘It’s just the flu.’ It was a mistake to say, ‘It’s gone by Easter.’ It was a mistake to say, ‘It’s going to magically disappear when it gets warm.’ It was a mistake to say, ‘I see the light at the end of the tunnel.’ It was a mistake to say, ‘Yes, we’re going to do testing, but I don’t think we need it.’ Those were all mistakes.”

Cuomo is right that not only Americans but also governors who listened to Trump wound up failing to take the pandemic seriously. He went on:

It was a mistake to see what we had to do here in New York; the testing, the hospital system, the contact tracing, the close down, the phase reopening, and pay no attention to it. … Six months later, these states still don’t have testing and contact tracing. How can it be? You had six months. Here in New York, we had two weeks. … How did you not expand the capacity of your hospital system? How did you not locate additional staff? How did you not locate additional PPE? You had six months. The reason they didn’t, because they were listening to the president. There is no issue. There is no problem. It was a mistake. Tell them the truth. The truth is, covid is serious. It is deadly serious, and it’s deadly serious for all of us.

Former vice president Joe Biden might want to repeat that just about verbatim in his acceptance speech later this month. If Trump has the nerve to show up for the debates, Biden might use it there and might want to add just a few points.

First, House, Senate and state Republicans share a good deal of the blame. They knew for months Trump’s aversion to mask-wearing was a dangerous canard. It was not until recently that they changed their tune. Republican governors bragged about their superior approach to the pandemic; they should apologize profusely for their arrogance. As I wrote in May, “If premature, rash and uninformed decision-making leads to unnecessary deaths, governors, candidly, will have blood on their hands. And the country will have a catastrophe in the making.” They do, and we do.

Second, right-wing media and pundits who remained silent — or worse, followed Trump’s lead — have blood on their hands as well. They misled countless Americans, helped turn masks into an issue of tribal identity and thereby contributed to the loss of life and the economic disaster. In particular, those who cheered for a quick reopening and minimized the risk to human life share in the governors’ blame. They are not pro-life; they put dollars ahead of lives and sacrificed both. Have none of them the decency to apologize for the widespread harm they have done?

Third, we let off far too easily Vice President Pence and White House staffers including Hogan Gidley, Peter Navarro, Larry Kudlow, Kayleigh McEnany and a slew of others. They chose to stay in the administration and lie to the American people. They chose to enable a president whose conduct (from sneering at masks to holding a rally in Tulsa) endangered Americans. They will have to live with the consequences of their behavior.

It is absolutely right to put the blame squarely on Trump. But it would be a mistake to stop there. In the reckoning that will come once this is over, all those who stood in the way of appropriate health measures should be held accountable. Rarely have so many people been endangered for so little gain.