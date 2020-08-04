By contrast, Trump’s new ad campaign is all about Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the “radical left.”

Which do you think is more frightening to seniors right now?

That question comes to mind because the Orlando Sentinel reports that the new Biden ad directly targets seniors in The Villages, a vast retirement community in Florida that is largely Republican and white and has long been seen as a reliable Trump stronghold.

The new ad features an older woman from The Villages talking about the impact that the coronavirus has taken on her family’s life:

Note that she also says: “While I don’t blame Donald Trump for the virus, I blame him for his lack of action.”

Such a message refrains from an overly harsh partisan tone, which looks like an effort to carefully nudge soft Republicans away from Trump. The ad goes on to say that “Joe Biden knows that every moment is precious” and that “I trust Joe Biden to get this virus under control.”

That’s a reference to Biden’s own history of grieving over lost family members. But it also shows the Biden strategy of highlighting his willingness to speak to the emotional hardships of life under the coronavirus, to set up a contrast with Trump’s refusal to empathize with those suffering from them.

Now contrast that with this new Trump ad, which flashes images no less than three times of Sen. Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who are far and away the most terrifying democratic socialists in the country:

This and another new Trump ad are running in Florida and three other states, and they showcase the much vaunted new messaging the campaign had promised.

The claim about “crushing” new taxes is based on the fact that Biden would repeal much of Trump’s massive corporate tax cut. But that’s a strange attack line at a time when the country is sliding into economic catastrophe and the White House and Republicans are refusing to agree to a generous rescue package out of pretend concerns about the very same deficit that Trump’s tax cut helped explode.

Meanwhile, the message about “amnesty for 11 million” is actually a reference to Biden’s support for comprehensive immigration reform, including legalization for undocumented immigrants, which is highly popular.

Yes, amid the coronavirus many Americans might be more susceptible to anti-immigrant demagoguery. But it’s doubtful many associate the coronavirus threat with the undocumented population that’s already here. As for the imagery of violent protests, polling shows Trump is losing this argument, too.

You might have noticed that neither new Trump ad says much about the coronavirus. That’s a tough spot for Trump, because this issue will likely decide the election more than any other.

Indeed, a new NPR/Ipsos poll finds that 60 percent of Americans say the candidates’ plans for recovery from the coronavirus will be a “very important factor” in their presidential vote, and 66 percent say the same about their economic recovery plans. So the twin crises associated with the coronavirus — which Trump did so much to exacerbate — are at the top of voters’ minds.

Among Americans 55 years old and up, 63 percent say the candidates’ plans for the coronavirus recovery are very important, and 73 percent say the same about the economic recovery.

By contrast, 56 percent say the candidates’ positions on law enforcement funding are very important. And voters won’t believe Biden supports defunding the police in any case, because he doesn’t. What’s more, a larger percentage of older voters, 64 percent, say a plan to unite the country is very important.

In other words, while Trump thinks inciting division and hatred helps him, this again suggests the debate over protests will favor the more unifying candidate, i.e., Biden, even among seniors.

At bottom, Trump just doesn’t have much to talk about right now, because he has nothing good to say about the coronavirus, our top issue. As that jaw-dropping interview with Axios’s Jonathan Swan showed, when he does try to talk about it, nothing but disaster ensues.

