Trump was at it again at his Monday news conference, vaguely suggesting that he would sue Nevada over its voting by mail program, that the U.S. Post Office (which he is trying to privatize) will not be able to handle mail-in voting and that he would issue some sort of executive order regarding voting by mail (even though states control voting). In coverage, it is essential to debunk each of these rather than present them as legitimate positions and proposals.
It is not acceptable for Republican flacks to propagate the false idea that “absentee voting” is fine but “voting by mail” is not. The two are essentially the same. Some complain about states automatically sending absentee ballots to all voters, but only a few states do this, and they have no history of fraud. (The Post notes, “Democrats are not seeking mail-only elections in most states, in part because many of their voters, especially people of color and younger Americans, have historically been less likely to vote by mail.”) When Trump or his surrogates make these phony claims, it is critical to cut them off and correct the record — just as reporters should do with phony claims about the covid-19 pandemic. Social media outlets have an obligation to mark tweets and posts that spread untrue voting propaganda as “false.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), appearing on CNN on Monday, had this exchange on the topic with CNN’s Jim Sciutto:
Sciutto: You’re aware of external threats to this election but also, frankly, disinformation being shared repeatedly by the president. . . . Will Democrats insist that any stimulus package include significant funding for election security?Pelosi: Yes, and let me tell you why. This is a health issue. First of all, there’s real inconsistency on the part of the administration. We had a special election in the spring in California where the president’s son, namesake, Donald Trump Jr., was urging people to mail in their absentee ballots and where his daughter-in-law was out there robo calling and saying vote by mail.So, this idea that — that they all of a sudden have decided that there’s something wrong, but the fact is, I was a former chair of the California Democratic Party years ago, before I came to Congress. And I can tell you we could win any election on election day. It was the vote-by-mail that the Republicans came in on that made the difference, and the Republicans very much have been voting by mail and they understand the importance of it.
Let’s hope the speaker sticks to her guns, and that the bill includes some confirmation of the long history of voting by mail and the minuscule evidence of fraud.
The Post reports that Trump’s attacks are undermining his own party: “President Trump’s unfounded attacks on mail balloting are discouraging his own supporters from embracing the practice, according to polls and Republican leaders across the country, prompting growing alarm that one of the central strategies of his campaign is threatening GOP prospects in November.”
Normally, one would think that this would deter the president from making false claims. It seems, however, that he does not care whether Republicans lose; instead, he cares about constructing a narrative in which he can undermine the results and claim to have had the election stolen. It is evidence he is increasingly concerned about losing.
All elected officials, including state election officials, have an obligation to defend the systems they are operating. They would be advised to undertake a massive information campaign, as should legitimate news outlets, with a fairly simple message: Voting by mail has been in existence since the Civil War and has been used exclusively in some states and as a non-excuse option in others. The evidence of fraud is virtually nonexistent, and when it has occurred, it has been easy to detect (as was the case with Republicans’ fraud in the North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District in 2018).
These are facts. Trump’s refusal to believe them is evidence of his bad faith, not of legitimate concerns with voting. Attorney General William P. Barr’s “common sense” objection to mail-in voting is neither common nor makes any sense. It is time to defend voting by mail — well before the election.
Read more:
Trevor M. Stanley: D.C.’s vote-by-mail process backfired in the primaries. Let’s hope it gets it right by November.