Sciutto: You’re aware of external threats to this election but also, frankly, disinformation being shared repeatedly by the president. . . . Will Democrats insist that any stimulus package include significant funding for election security?

Pelosi: Yes, and let me tell you why. This is a health issue. First of all, there’s real inconsistency on the part of the administration. We had a special election in the spring in California where the president’s son, namesake, Donald Trump Jr., was urging people to mail in their absentee ballots and where his daughter-in-law was out there robo calling and saying vote by mail.

So, this idea that — that they all of a sudden have decided that there’s something wrong, but the fact is, I was a former chair of the California Democratic Party years ago, before I came to Congress. And I can tell you we could win any election on election day. It was the vote-by-mail that the Republicans came in on that made the difference, and the Republicans very much have been voting by mail and they understand the importance of it.