The president said it best: “The 2020 Election will be totally rigged if Mail-In Voting is allowed to take place, & everyone knows it.” As he explained, “Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True. Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail! #MAGA.” Right? So, that’s clear.

AD

AD

A casual observer might ask, “Is the president saying that vote-by-mail is good in Florida because they have a Republican governor? That doesn’t sound right.” No! He is saying that vote-by-mail is good in Florida because they have had TWO Republican governors. Let him explain, if “explain" is the word I want here: “Ron DeSantis, Rick Scott, two great governors. And over a long period of time they’ve been able to get the absentee ballots done extremely professionally. Florida’s different from other states. I mean, in Nevada, where you have a governor, he said, let’s just send out millions of ballots, and the Post Office cannot be prepared, I haven’t spoken to the Post Office about it, but I don’t know how they could possibly be prepared. Florida has been working on this for years. And they have a very good system of mail-in. And that would be absentee or even beyond absentee. So in the case of Florida, there aren’t too many people that would qualify. They’re so well run. Florida’s a very well run state. Low taxes, low everything. They’ve done a great job. Really a great job. And the two governors, between the both of them, they’ve really got a great system of absentee ballots and even in the case of mail-in ballots. The postal services are built up there. You know, takes a long time.”

So check to see whether your state has a Republican governor before you even begin to start to think of voting. Verify that your state has “built up” the “postal service” in a mysterious, unspecified way that other states have not. Determine whether you have “low taxes” or “low everything” before beginning to fill out your ballot request form, which the president might or might not think is the same as the ballot itself.

Any more questions?

AD

AD

Q: Isn’t mailing in my absentee ballot what the president wants me to avoid at all costs, so that the election will not be rigged?

A: No, that’s mail-in voting. Mailing in your absentee ballot is fine.

Q: Is this confusion good for our democratic process?

A: DEMOCRATIC process? That sounds suspicious and I think we should pause it until we can get a handle on what’s going on.

Apologies for the misunderstanding! So please do that, and avoid that at all costs.