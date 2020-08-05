The incumbent, Levar Stoney, is a protege of former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe (D), having served as secretary of the commonwealth during McAuliffe’s gubernatorial stint, and before that as a consultant to McAuliffe’s infamous electric car venture, GreenTech Automotive.

AD

Stoney won his first term — and first elected office — with 35.5 percent of the vote in a crowded field of candidates that included now-state Sen. Joe Morrissey.

AD

Stoney was a young man on the move, with the new energy and new ideas the city needed. Were he successful, statewide office was sure to follow. But a few high-profile stumbles, including the massive — and ultimately unsuccessful — Navy Hill redevelopment project, caused his rising political star to fade.

His handling of the protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death have hurt even more. After a night of violent protests on July 25, which Stoney blamed on white supremacists, the Richmond Times-Dispatch complained of a lack of city leadership:

AD

When will Stoney and City Council members acknowledge that putting down riots to protect lives and property is a very real function of their elected positions? Keeping mum and refusing to take action in fear of making tough decisions is not governing. It is cowardice.

The hyperbole of the city’s establishment aside, is Stoney’s once promising political career over? That’s far from certain.

We do have some data to help divine the contours of the current political landscape. An American Research Group poll of registered voters shows Stoney leading his nearest opponent, 2nd District City Councilmember Kim Gray, 36-31 percent. Alexsis Rodgers, who was Gov. Ralph Northam’s policy director when he was lieutenant governor, is third with 16 percent.

AD

Those numbers indicate that after four years and a number of missteps, Stoney hasn’t come close to building a strong political machine. But he’s still the man to beat in River City.

AD

The thing about Richmond’s mayoral race, however, is that raw percentages of the overall vote aren’t decisive. The winner in November is the candidate who carries five of the city’s nine council districts. On that critical score, Stoney leads in four districts, Gray leads in three, and Rodgers leads in one. Richmond’s whiter, wealthier 1st District is up for grabs.

What could move the numbers? Take your pick: Are 1st District voters comfortable with the chaos that seems to have engulfed Stoney since May? Or are they just uncomfortable enough to give Gray a chance to restore the patina of order and normalcy?

Or their choice may hinge on the biggest question in the race — the one with implications for Virginia Democrats running statewide in 2021: If he wins reelection, will Stoney serve out his term or make a statewide run?

AD

AD

If he wins again, Stoney will have overcome missteps, miscalculations and old-fashioned hubris to retain a formidable perch from which to make a statewide run. Former Richmond mayor Tim Kaine had statewide success in 2001, when he was elected lieutenant governor.

Why wouldn’t Stoney, with a much more powerful and popularly elected office do exactly the same thing?

If a recent fundraising email about “dismantling racist systems” and instilling terror in the hearts of “extremists” is any indication, then Stoney is already testing themes for a much wider audience.

Perhaps even as part of a McAuliffe ticket.