Even still, it took a pandemic to dispel the fiction that the events have significance. After insisting on a full-blown affair in Charlotte devoid of health protections, shifting to Jacksonville, Fla., and then bagging the entire event, Trump now suggests he will turn the White House — the people’s house — into his party’s convention stage and accept the nomination there. This would be the mother of all Hatch Act violations — the epitome of a narcissistic president who has never understood the separation of his own political and personal interests and the interests of the United States.

Upon hearing Trump’s plan, Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), the third-highest-ranking person in Senate leadership, had the nerve to inquire: “Is that even legal?” Thune, of course, is a man who, along with his Republican colleagues, has ignored Trump’s constitutional violation of the emoluments clause, refused to investigate blatant self-dealing by Trump and his family, and voted to acquit Trump of putting his political interests above national security. If only he and his fellow Republicans cared to question any of the other violations of Trump’s oath, we might have rid the White House of the most corrupt and malicious president in history.

Wherever Trump chooses to accept his nomination, expect to hear the same self-congratulations, lies, incoherent arguments and vicious smears that have become his stock-in-trade. It’s appropriate that the president who treats the office as a reality TV stage, and never bothered to learn the actual job, will make his final plea to voters in a purely made-for-TV spectacle.

Former vice president Joe Biden, on the other hand, began preparing months ago for a different kind of convention. He was never willing to endanger others for a self-congratulatory affair. On Wednesday, the final shoe fell. The Post reports: “Democratic convention organizers said they were taking the step ‘in order to prevent risking the health of our host community as well as the convention’s production teams, security officials, community partners, media and others necessary to orchestrate the event.’” Instead, Biden will accept the nomination from Delaware, saving the party, the city and the taxpayers (who pay for Secret Service) time, money and distraction in the midst of a pandemic. Other speakers will appear from their own venues around the country. This makes perfect sense, and underscores Biden’s message: The race is about Americans and their well-being, not his own glorification.

Conventions are TV shows, so there truly is no need to bring everyone to the same stage (literally) when cameras can come to them. (If the NBA and MLB can play games with virtual fans, why can’t the convention program take place with virtual delegates in a virtual arena on a virtual podium?) The principal losers in this are the high-money donors who pay gobs to sponsor these affairs, paying for access and influence with the nominee. Cutting them out of the action may be the closest we have come to campaign finance reform in a long time.