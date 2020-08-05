First, it is virtually impossible to discern if a contender is “rising” or “falling” or whether it is all spin from the contenders’ fans or detractors. The presidential candidate and only the candidate will make the pick; the other noise we hear is the sound of jockeying for influence. (That rarely works, yet aides, donors and activists persist in trying to boost or scuttle one candidate or another.) The best guide we have is Biden’s own comment that he has four African American women as finalists. Looking at those he has spent time with recently does not help much, since he has done events with Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) as well as Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.).

Second, there is a reason to pick someone known on the national stage and already vetted by the media. Bass, by all accounts, is a well-liked and effective congresswoman; nevertheless, she has been embarrassed by a series of questionable choices in the past. Video showed her heaping effusive praise on Scientology. We learned about her trips to Cuba and her remarks on Fidel Castro’s passing (“the passing of the Comandante en Jefe is a great loss to the people of Cuba”). She has tried to distance herself from her Castro remarks and said she would not say the same thing about the dictator today. Now, her warm eulogy for Oneil Marion Cannon, a top official in the U.S. Communist Party, has surfaced. These kinds of comments and issues are hardly unique for someone who never planned on a presidential run, as she pointed out. Nevertheless, the first rule for a veep candidate is to do no harm. The corollary is that known quantities who have openly sought the presidency are likely to do less harm. (The upside of “ambition” is that these individuals have planned their careers with an eye toward avoiding potholes.)

Third, it is nice to have someone who is simpatico with the boss, but what a presidential candidate needs is someone to help him win (perhaps by driving President Trump further around the bend, by nailing TV interviews or by campaigning in communities previously neglected). Forget about picking a running mate to win a state; that has not happened since 1960 when Lyndon B. Johnson helped John F. Kennedy win Texas. More important, a candidate who is not particularly nervous about winning needs someone with skills, connections and knowledge that complements his own. If he is strong on foreign policy, he needs a domestic policy guru; if he has good relations with the Senate, he needs someone who can keep the base on board and the media message focused. He does not need a buddy. He needs someone who has his back and can help achieve his agenda.

Finally, VP picks happen in a specific context. Biden is far ahead in polls, running against an unbalanced and intellectually limited narcissist with a dreadful record in the midst of the unprecedented intersection of a pandemic and economic collapse. The election also takes place during a window of opportunity to fiercely attack systemic racism. The moment calls out for a no-nonsense, tough and serious woman, especially a woman of color. (John McCain made the mistake of undercutting his image of an experienced leader by selecting Sarah Palin.) Biden is selling normalcy, decency and competence; his running mate must have all of those qualities.