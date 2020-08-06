Do not worry. The commission, not the candidates, chooses the moderators, and then tend toward serious, competent people. (NBC’s Lester Holt, CNN’s Anderson Cooper, PBS’s Jim Lehrer and CBS’s Bob Schieffer are some of the recent choices.) I cannot imagine the commission selecting someone Trump has signaled would go soft on him. (Frank Fahrenkopf, who co-heads the commission, did not respond to questions about the letter.)

Biden has no reason to grant the struggling president an opportunity for attention, although judging from Trump’s recent experiences with Wallace and Swan, the more Trump the better for Biden, I would say.

AD

AD

Nevertheless, aside from moderator-selection, there is good reason to make important changes to presidential debates. Some of these are within the commission’s control, others fall under the moderators’ purview, and some are the responsibility of the media that broadcast the events.

First, the debates feature too many questions and too many topics, allowing ill-informed and filibustering participants to skate by. Given the calamities we face, I would suggest one debate on the coronavirus, one on the economy and one on racial justice.

Second, while the candidates should not have to count backward by seven or distinguish an elephant from a lion — as included in the cognitive assessment that President Trump took — there should be at least some questions designed to probe whether the candidate is “with it.” How is NATO funded? What did the 1965 Voting Rights Act do, and how did the Supreme Court alter it?

AD

AD

Third, eliminating the audience will reduce the circus value and the tired shtick concerning invited guests. Likewise, we can do without opening and closing speeches that use up time and are prepared by aides. We get enough canned answers in the answers to questions.

Fourth, some have suggested the release of taxes or health records as a requirement for entry. That gatekeeper function strikes me as properly the job of Congress and political parties. Nevertheless, especially for candidates who have not released information, the moderator needs to drill down on sensitive topics. Why did you go to Walter Reed hospital, Mr. President? Why did the doctor administer a cognitive exam? How many times did you take one? You are under investigation for financial crimes by the state of New York. How do voters know their president is not a crook?

Fifth, real-time fact-checking is needed, either by a moderator willing to interrupt candidates or by broadcasters on a split screen. Putting a fact-checker next to the moderator (might I recommend The Post’s Glenn Kessler and CNN’s David Dale?) and allowing a participant to request a limited number of fact checks (such as video review in sports) would be eye-opening, I suspect.

It is not clear that debates make much difference in presidential races, but they can be informative and exacting. We surely could use a tougher rite of passage for the presidential contenders.