Sometimes, it takes as little as Trump tweeting some exclamation points for him to be described as fuming, raging or throwing a tantrum. In truth, while Trump may respond with a sharp or even rude retort, or even hurl insults, those things do not a tantrum make.

In fact, the most frequent examples of immaturity and pouting come not from Trump, but from “Never Trumpers,” the collection of GOP consultants, staffers, pundits and others who labored for years under the misconception that the Grand Old Party was in a committed relationship with them. They remain beside themselves that Trump snatched their beloved from their arms, and then had the audacity to win the presidency and carry his blushing bride over the Oval Office threshold.

The first affront wouldn’t have been so bad had Trump gone down to defeat at the hands of Hillary Clinton as predicted. The Never Trumpers could have used him as Exhibit A for what happens when you don’t listen to the smart kids. To their horror, though, Trump pulled off the upset of the century, emerging with a victory that effectively left the Never Trumpers on the outside looking in — a condition they should have realized by now is probably permanent.

In December, several of the more prominent Never Trumpers banded together for what they call the Lincoln Project. (Apparently, unlike Ronald Reagan, Lincoln lacks a foundation with the wherewithal to insist his name not be used.) In a New York Times op-ed, Lincoln Project organizers described their mission.

“Patriotism and the survival of our nation in the face of the crimes, corruption and corrosive nature of Donald Trump are a higher calling than mere politics,” George T. Conway III, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver and Rick Wilson wrote (Conway is a Post contributing columnist). “As Americans, we must stem the damage he and his followers are doing to the rule of law, the Constitution and the American character.” For the members of the Lincoln Project, “he and his followers” include the tens of millions of Americans who continue to support the president, along with any member of Congress who doesn’t disavow him. Quite a list.

The Lincoln Project is demonstrating what a good temper tantrum can become when it’s fueled by millions of dollars for TV and Internet advertising. Influencing voters is not really its aim, despite the stated goal of these self-described “conservatives” of electing Democrat Joe Biden as president. They gauge their success on whether they grab the attention of the man they claim to despise.

A recent Post profile noted that “the Lincoln Project ads are specifically designed to trigger the president. Whenever Trump is reacting to a Lincoln Project ad, he’s talking about things he shouldn’t be talking about.” The story added, “You can call it trolling, and it is: The Lincoln Project buys ad time in Washington and Bedminster” — the New Jersey location of Trump National Golf Club — “for an audience of one.” Just like Honest Abe himself would do, right?

I highly doubt Trump thinks about the Lincoln Project nearly as often as the Never Trumpers imagine. But the Lincoln Project clearly thinks about Trump all the time. He’s doing what they hoped to do to him, living in their heads, rent-free. The man who stole the love of their lives, state by state, fairly and squarely, is their obsession. But for all their anger, they primarily generate sadness, reduced as they are to buying ads so the man they hate will notice they’re alive.

Among Never Trumpers are consultants, officials and pundits who have long been at the center of the Republican world, respected by conservatives who shared their vision and worked to achieve their common goals. But many of them were always somewhat misled, mistaking respect for love. They tell themselves now that Trump has corrupted the GOP. In fact, the GOP has long been the party it is today, just waiting for Trump to come along. That’s the hardest truth of all for the Never Trumpers to accept.