Trudeau and his chief of staff recently testified in front of the House of Commons Finance Committee. But that won’t be the end of the matter. This is a scandal that will linger. More details will emerge. Journalists, members of Parliament and the ethics commissioner will keep on the case to determine who did what — or failed to — when and why. There will be judgments rendered, formal and informal, by those empowered by duty or law to make them, and those at home following along.

As the process plays out, however, we ought to be paying attention to a scandal that lurks behind the drama and sensationalism of perceived or real conflicts of interest and ethical lapses — one of the structural problems that gave rise to this affair: the fact that the government outsourced this contract in the first place.

During his testimony, the prime minister indicated he had expected the Canada Student Service Grant to be administered by the public service, by way of the Canada Service Corps, which his government launched in 2018. Trudeau says he “pushed back” against public service advice that only WE could take on the contract, advice that suggested the public service couldn’t do the job. Yet he went ahead with that advice anyway despite his misgivings.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) disputes the claim that the public service was unable to run the program. In a statement, the union’s national president, Chris Aylward, said: “Mr. Trudeau’s claim that WE Charity is the ‘only one’ that can administer the new grant program is not only factually wrong, it’s also insulting to our members.” If true, that’s damning.

Surveying the WE scandal, only the most partisan lens would reveal a typical quid pro quo. This is no brown-bag-full-of-cash affair. The whole thing reeks of a culture of the insider, of the dominance of what was known in the 19th century as the Family Compact and the Château Clique — small, tight-knit groups of power-wielding courtiers captured and constrained by groupthink and a self-assuredness and sense of purpose that no mere mortal ought to own.

The whole kerfuffle further speaks to the persistence of the assumption that when possible, government work should be farmed out to third-party organizations — of which there are a handful of Chosen Ones in Canada. Thus goes the wisdom. So, it is worth questioning, indeed investigating, whether the public service could have managed this program quickly and effectively. If the answer is yes, we have a true scandal. If the answer is no, well, then we have a different true scandal.

If the public service could have administered the program but was not chosen, then people ought to be held accountable for that incompetence — accountable, at least, by way of being shown the door. If true, this whole distracting nasty nonsense could have been avoided by keeping the work in-house, and the government and all those taken in by the scandal could be focusing our attention on the pandemic itself.

If the public service could not have, in fact, administered the program, then the government ought to be held accountable for the failure to prepare the service for this kind of work. After all, this sort of thing is one reason the bureaucracy is there in the first place. Once more, PSAC insists the program could have been administered by the public service and cites the Canada emergency response benefit (CERB) as an example of just that sort of work. One might roll his or her eyes at this; of course, the union would say that, wouldn’t it? And yet Canada’s public service is, as the prime minister himself is fond of saying, “professional” and, I hasten to add, world-class.

As the WE scandal plays out, we ought to not only hold those involved accountable as the investigations ultimately see fit; we ought to also look toward structural changes that will make it less likely such affairs will happen in the future. One way to do that is to further entrench the expectation that the bureaucracy will be relied on for these sorts of contracts and to ensure they have the capacity to do so, especially in times of crisis.