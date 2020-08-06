AD

While in Luray, we did some of our favorite things: visited family members (albeit socially distanced and in masks), went out to the country store in Fairview where I grew up and drove Skyline Drive to look out over the valley. On these various excursions, we drove through what is known as “the Hill” on the western end of Main Street — the moniker shortened from its infamous origins as “‘N-----’ Hill,” a place name I heard spoken casually and without regard when I was a kid and one that remains as a visual, geographic marker of a segregated and racist past.

I know many progressive, liberal people in (and from) Luray, including some of my family members, high school friends who are now teachers in the county schools, church friends with whom I learned judge not lest ye be judged, queer friends, Black and brown friends. I also know some of its most conservative residents, including some of my family members and, presumably, the mayor.

In my parents’ living room, we talked about the Washington football team changing its name. We talked about Black Lives Matter. We talked about how a global health emergency will unfairly affect people in rural places. We are not aligned perfectly on these issues, but we talked about them without insult or injury (a privilege in and of itself). Luray is diverse. And, yet, with the mayor’s Facebook comment, it’s likely our small, rural town will be reduced to the enduring image called to mind again and again: backward, hillbilly, racist.

“The Hill” exists — people cannot deny it, nor should they. There are many Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) who live in Luray and know the community as home and love it as I do –- at least, I think they do. After the death of George Floyd, my mother shared with me her experiences in the 1960s when the schools in Luray were desegregated. She said it was the first time she saw a Black person up close and also the first time she had the good fortune to become friends with a Black woman, a lifelong friend whose family still lives on the Hill. Though she doesn’t characterize them as such, my mother has also been willing to reckon with her parents’ racist beliefs.

Like my mom, I was told the familial story of how a great-grandfather was stabbed by a runaway enslaved person — a story I remember being told many times, a story retold to justify deeply held racist beliefs. In fact, I recall just once as a teenager challenging my late maternal grandmother, Nanny, a woman who remains a saint in my life, about this story: But, Nanny, he was a slave. Wouldn’t you have done the same for your freedom?

I don’t remember her response, but I want to imagine it as kind, responsive, open, understanding. By any measure (then or now), Nanny had deep-seated racist beliefs — and I loved her still. We love all kinds of complicated and imperfect people. I didn’t choose her beliefs any more than I chose her to be my grandmother, but (as she would say) thank the heavens she was. She taught me to be kind to neighbors, to take meals to the infirm, to pray when you’re scared and to offer thanks before you ask for something. Not all of her beliefs were mine, but I’m grateful some were.

Luray is like Nanny. It is full of kindness and thanksgiving and family and community, but it is not without its prejudices, its biases. It struggles with them still, yet, I love it still.

Presgraves’s views do not represent most of the folks I know in Luray, but no one can deny that those deeply held racist beliefs persist in the community that nurtured me. I can’t deny that friends and family members don’t harbor those same feelings, holding that comparing a Black female politician to Aunt Jemima isn’t racist (no matter how limited your knowledge is about racial and social justice). I can’t pretend I don’t have family members who will find another football team to root for because they care more about their ensconced beliefs and personal heritage than they do a marginalized group of humans who never should have been reduced to mascots in the first place.

I can’t pretend that for every person in Luray decrying the Confederate statues and the racist legacy they represent, there isn’t another defending their “rightful” place in the town. I can’t deny that as I drove over the Blue Ridge Mountains into my beloved hometown that I didn’t also drive by Cooter’s, a tourist attraction keeping the Dukes of Hazzard relevant with the General Lee and its Confederate flag emblazoned on the car’s roof parked out front. Denying these present-day realities is no better, if not worse, than denying its past.

But I still love it. But not the symbols. Not the Confederate flags I see dotting the landscape. Not the occasional slur uttered from those I love. Not the systems of oppression that so stubbornly persist. Not the underfunded schools. Not the limited health care. Not the lack of employment. Not the rising poverty levels. Not the systems that perpetuate poverty or the ones that perpetuate racism.

But I am from Luray, and I am proud of it. A mayor with a handful of votes cannot challenge that pride any more than a U.S. president can. And while my pride is not without question or reflection, it is a hopeful one — the kind that sees my father, a proud Vietnam War veteran, listening to issues raised by Black Lives Matter, listening to my teen daughter explain why the Washington football team needed to change its name and (with my mother) denouncing the mayor’s Facebook post with their own, which states: “Racism in any form is never okay and should never be tolerated.” That gives me hope for real change.

Luray is not a sound bite or a clickbait on rural racism. It is a town figuring out how to move from its racist past to a place of understanding. As we love our Nannys, so too can we love such a place.