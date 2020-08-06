As a candidate for the Democratic nomination for New York’s 12th Congressional District, I can tell you that voter fraud was not the issue in our election; rather, it was widespread voter disenfranchisement.

This is why we must learn from the botched June election in New York to make vote-by-mail work better for more people across the country this November.

Here’s what happened in New York: A record number of voters requested mail-in ballots for the primary, with nearly half of all votes in New York City cast by mail. Yet in my district, (covering parts of Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn) the Board of Elections disqualified 1 out of every 5 ballots filled out and mailed in by voters. States such as Georgia, South Carolina and Mississippi all have invalidation rates of less than 1 in 100.

Why did so many New Yorkers’ votes go uncounted? Many ballots were mailed on time but still not counted because the Postal Service — under increasing strain and politicization by the Trump administration — either failed to postmark them or did not do so until after primary day, rendering them invalid under state law. Others were discarded because voters didn’t spot a too-easy-to-miss signature line on the back of the ballot envelope. Some were contested by election officials because the ballot envelope was sealed by tape instead of saliva.

On top of the ballots that were tossed, thousands of other voters never got a chance to fill them out. Testimony from a Postal Service official revealed that more than 32,000 requested ballots were mailed to voters the day before the primary, guaranteeing that they would not arrive in time to be counted.

As a result, more than 12,000 voters in my district did not have their voices heard. On Monday night, a federal judge instructed the state of New York to count some additional ballots that had postmark errors through no fault of the voters. But the very next day, the state announced it would appeal that ruling. My opponent, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), declared an end to the democratic process by pronouncing herself the winner; the state Board of Elections certified that result.

The precedent set here will have implications for November and beyond. The democratic process does not end when it becomes politically inconvenient for those in power to declare it so; it ends when the Constitution is satisfied.

Whatever the outcome in my race, voting by mail is necessary to ensure that the franchise is available to millions of voters during a pandemic. But we cannot pretend it worked in New York. We need to take action as a country now to fix it. Here are some first steps:

First, we need to adequately fund and support the U.S. Postal Service so it can handle the volume of mail-in ballots that will be cast in November. And election officials need to work closely with USPS to ensure that it can meet ballot deadlines.

We should do away with rules that invalidate timely ballots. While New York requires ballots to be postmarked by Election Day, many other states — including several presidential battleground states — require mail-in ballots to be received by Election Day. Any voter who casts a ballot on or before Election Day deserves to have their vote counted. There’s no need for a “belt and suspenders” approach here that requires timely arrival and postmark.

Mail-in ballots also need to clearly designate where voters must sign and complete other requirements. Without user-friendly labeling, ballots become invitations for invalidation, especially for elderly and non-English speaking voters.

New York’s experience also shows the importance of having an independent and accountable secretary of state to administer elections. Right now, New York is one of a minority of states in which the governor appoints the secretary of state and has a Board of Elections with politically appointed commissioners. This is a recipe for trouble.

New Yorkers showed the pressing need for vote by mail this year. We must take the appropriate steps to make it work on a nationwide scale. Our democracy depends on it.