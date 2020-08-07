This new bundle of family issues represents a serious public policy problem — and a valuable opportunity for the party that can comprehensively address the problem. Parenting policy exists in a sweet spot for politicians: It is highly relevant to daily life but under-discussed relative to policy mainstays such as taxes and health care. If either party shifted just a bit more attention to this area, that party would reap real rewards in the short and long run.

In the short term, often ignored issues can provide politicians with low-cost, high-impact victories. Paid family leave is a perfect example. From a polling perspective, the issue is a slam dunk: Eighty-two percent of Americans favor either employers or the government paying for leave for mothers who give birth or adopt a child, and almost 70 percent support paid leave for new fathers. The public isn’t committed to just a progressive or conservative method of distributing these benefits, either. Sixty percent support providing paid leave through higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy, and 87 percent favor giving a tax credit to employers that provide paid leave.

AD

AD

In theory, a president from either party, with the backing of a friendly legislative majority, should be able to make paid family leave happen. That almost certainly won’t happen before the election, since Democrats control the House and Republicans’ plan for paid leave — allowing new parents to draw on their Social Security accounts — touches the third rail of U.S. politics. But if former vice president Joe Biden were to win in November or if President Trump won a second term and somehow regained the House, either one could move this legislation relatively easily and enjoy deserved praise.

But advocating for parents and families isn’t just a way to win a few news cycles. In the long term, both parties would benefit — in distinct ways — from actively pursuing broader solutions to the problems families face.

For Democrats, the long-term benefits are straightforward. Despite the recent successes of hard-charging progressives, the core of the party is still interest groups: a broad collection of less ideological voters who want economic support, better health care, police reform or some other concrete policy. If Democratic lawmakers find a way to ease the burden on families — as Biden hopes to do with his family-focused $775 billion plan — they add another issue to their portfolio, strengthen their claim on Democratic families and blunt the allegation that they don’t represent Main Street.

AD

AD

For Republicans, family policy could be the way out of the intellectual wilderness. Right now, Republicans don’t have a compass; the base rejected George W. Bush’s compassionate conservatism when it nominated Trump, an immigration hard-liner who initially made noises about a dovish foreign policy and economic populism. But Trump failed to replace Bush-ism with a coherent system of thought. When GOP intellectuals and officeholders rebuild their party — after a loss in 2020 or Trump’s departure in 2024 — they’ll likely want to learn from Trump’s initial insights, backpedaling a bit on economic libertarianism while doubling down on cultural traditionalism.

And that’s where family policy could help Republicans. Parent-friendly lawmaking isn’t an inherently liberal pursuit. The GOP could push policies that reduce child-care costs for working parents, support those who chose to stay at home while projecting a traditionalist, pro-family message. These policies wouldn’t constitute a whole platform, but they could easily become part of the GOP’s broader effort to reconstitute its ideology and reform itself.

Right now, Democrats seem to have a head start on this issue — past Democratic administrations have pushed for parental leave, and Democrats are favored to win the presidency as well as both houses of Congress in November. But Biden likely won’t solve every issue that families face. As inequality grows and the cultural gaps between the parties widen, the parties will have to improvise and fashion their own unique approaches to the challenges that parents face. The only thing that’s certain is that we’re in a crisis now — and the first party to address it will reap the benefits.

AD

AD