James’s allegations — that NRA executive Wayne LaPierre and three other high-ranking NRA officials have diverted millions of dollars of NRA funds to their pockets in contravention of nonprofit law and internal guidelines — would certainly be damning if true. According to James’s filing, LaPierre improperly arranged for private jets, vacations, golf club fees and private security to be paid as business expenses rather than taxable compensation. Others are said to have connived ways to divert millions of dollars in contracts to themselves or their families for work that was never done. Many of these purported expenditures were kept hidden from the board, the suit alleges. Nonprofit law normally prohibits high-ranking executives from using organization money for their own benefit without board approval to prevent such people from looting the company.

In response to New York’s suit, LaPierre said in a statement: “This is an unconstitutional, premeditated attack aiming to dismantle and destroy the NRA — the fiercest defender of America’s freedom at the ballot box for decades. We’re ready for the fight. Bring it on.” The NRA also filed its own federal lawsuit claiming James’s action was politically motivated.

AD

AD

As a former attorney, I know to take initial allegations with a grain of salt. Lawyers are trained to win cases, and that means making the best possible arguments for your client and letting your adversary do the same. This basic dictum does not change even though the filing comes from a state agency. The NRA, LaPierre and others named in the suit will have their day in court, and no one should presume their guilt before hearing their case. Nonetheless, multiple media reports over the past year and a half have consistently painted a picture of an executive team that does its best to feather its nests through questionable means. The NRA itself has been beset with infighting and significantly reduced expenses, including closing down its NRA TV channel.

None of this, however, justifies destroying the organization itself. The NRA is still supported by millions of people and has substantial assets. It is neither broke nor derelict. It is at most a troubled group trying to restore its fiscal position and realign its activities with its mission. If the same set of facts had arisen within a liberal nonprofit such as the Sierra Club or the Ford Foundation, there is no way that James would be seeking to shut the organization entirely. It is hard not to conclude that she is seeking that remedy in this case because of what the NRA is — one of the most influential players on the right and the leading group standing in the way of gun-control advocates.

The appropriate remedy in this case, if the complaint’s allegations are true, would be to seek reform and refunds. If the NRA is run by corrupt self-dealers, it’s proper to toss them out and reform the entity’s oversight procedures to ensure it doesn’t happen again. It’s also proper to require those individuals to give back any money improperly taken. That would be justice, and it would be something the NRA’s members themselves would likely welcome.

AD

AD

What the left never seems to get is that the NRA and other conservative groups get their political power from the people. If the NRA were dissolved, gun owners and manufacturers would simply turn to another, better-run entity to advance their cause. Gun Owners of America is already a strong competitor to the NRA and would likely flourish if its larger ally were removed. James is at best playing a game of political whack-a-mole, and that’s always a fool’s errand.

James’s stunt is clearly brazen political grandstanding that serves no purpose other than to further her career and the gun-control agenda. If Attorney General William P. Barr tried to do this to an influential progressive group, the media would rightly denounce him for playing politics. James should be similarly, and loudly, rebuked.

Read more:

AD