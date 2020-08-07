In an attempt to preemptively silence the sexist noise, a number of prominent progressive women have written an open letter to media figures cautioning against repetition of these damaging stereotypes and misogynistic messages. The authors include Fatima Goss Graves of the National Women’s Law Center; Ilyse Hogue of NARAL; former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett; Alexis McGill Johnson and Melanie Newman of Planned Parenthood; Debra Ness of the National Partnership for Women and Families; Cecile Richards of Supermajority; Jess Morales Rocketto of the National Domestic Workers Alliance; Hilary Rosen of SKDKnickerbocker; Stephanie Schriock and Christina Reynolds of Emily’s List; and Tina Tchen of Time’s Up.

The letter underscores the “sometimes disappointing coverage of the process to date and the double standards we’ve seen in the public and media expectations of women leaders over the years — and even more so for Black and Brown women leaders.” That includes everything from “reporting on a woman’s ambition as though the very nature of seeking political office, or any higher job for that matter is not a mission of ambition” to “reporting on whether a woman is liked (a subjective metric at best) as though it is news when the ‘likeability’ of men is never considered a legitimate news story.” While ostensibly directed at the most immediate coverage of Joe Biden’s veep pick, the enumerated wrongs also applied to the long-since-completed Democratic primaries (“Reporting on questions of electability of women is, in itself, a perpetuation of a stereotype about the ability of women to lead”).

AD

AD

One can hear the defensive howls already. “We just report what others say," they might say. They might even resurrect the claim that it is harder to elect women. This is untrue, given women’s success in legislative races, and unfair, considering that we’ve had only one female major-party presidential nominee. It also ignores the degree to which these themes are raised, shaped and reinforced by media outlets. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) endured months of analysis over whether she was likable; Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) did not. The media also too often fails to cover sexist “takes” (e.g., Biden adviser Chris Dodd’s reported swipes at veep hopeful Kamala D. Harris) without putting them in context as exactly the sort of themes that harm women.

The letter raises a few troubling realities. First, we could have used it at the start of the presidential race when incessant coverage of Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) as a “boss from hell” never bothered to explore the conduct of male candidates; when coverage ragged on Harris’s shopping trip to support local merchants as somehow frivolous or unseemly; and when the light qualifications of male candidates, from Tom Steyer to Andrew Yang to John Delaney, were never questioned. (Too ambitious!) Second, the influx of female reporters and executives has not removed the gender-biased coverage. Both men and women, it appears, ingest the same messages and perpetuate the same conventional, often sexist, messages. And finally, some responsibility rests with the Biden camp, which did not forcefully rebut the chatter, distance itself from figures such as Dodd and lay the groundwork for its choice (many of the half-dozen potential picks would be highly qualified VPs). One way to silence the chatter would be to pick Harris, the obvious, “ambitious” choice who has been vetted on the national stage and checks all the boxes.

The attacks will be fierce once Biden’s running mate is disclosed. Her tone, dress, appearance, career choices, motives, campaign events and more will be scrutinized in a personalized way that male nominees have never been. The campaign, the VP candidate and the rest of us should steel ourselves. The best, definitive response will be victory in November.