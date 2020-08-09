The first world leader to visit since the explosion, Mr Macron described it as a “metaphor for Lebanon's current crisis” and said a “new political order” was needed. Funding was available for the country but its leaders had to implement reforms first, he said. He also called for an international investigation into the explosion “to prevent things from remaining hidden and doubt from creeping in.” An aid conference for Lebanon would be announced in the coming days, he said. France would make sure aid was sent directly to relief organisations working on the ground.

Macron was “mobbed” as he waded into crowds of people pleading not to forget them. He listened to them express fury at their corrupt leaders who allowed the dangerous materials to remain at the docks after being warned of the danger of just such an explosion. In addition to sending two planeloads of aid and rescue workers, Macron spoke empathetically to a country torn by war, carved up among rival factions, dominated by a terrorist racket (Hezbollah), and now reeling from a devastating accident that has killed at least 137 and injured thousands.

It was ironic, if not stunning, to see the leader of Lebanon’s former colonial ruler present himself as a vehicle for comfort and political reform. “On the narrow street, a crowd gathered around him and shouted their anger, chanting, ‘Revolution!’ and “The people want to bring down the regime!' — slogans used at mass protests last year,” the Associated Press reported. “Macron told them he would propose ‘a new political pact’ when he met the government later. Then, he added, ‘I will be back on the first of September and if they can’t do it, I will keep my responsibility toward you.’” In addition, he promised that French aid would be distributed with transparency and no blank checks would go to corrupt elites.

Later, Macron spoke to Trump, but the impression was that the former was leading the latter. The United States is no longer the preeminent power in the region, but rather is viewed increasingly as a wholly self-interested and unreliable player. Trump offered perfunctory condolences and seemed merely to confirm steps Macron had already taken — planes with aid had been dispensed and a conference would be held. Trump said nothing publicly about Lebanon’s right to a functional, representative government and an end to political and economic chaos that has destroyed what was once a center of commerce and culture in the Middle East.

In the absence of U.S. leadership, Germany, France and other allies have stepped up their role in international diplomacy. The United States is relegated to the sidelines. Trump has marginalized the United States by taking steps such as pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris climate accords, signaling his lack of staying power in the Middle East and of fidelity to allies such as the Kurds. He has shown virtually no concern for human rights, preferring the company of strongmen and human rights abusers such as Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (perhaps motivated by Trump’s business interests). Unless an issue has a domestic political benefit to Trump, a personal/financial one or an emotional payoff (hobnobbing with strong men), Trump rarely can be stirred to take interest in an issue. The people of the Middle East, who aspire to greater opportunity and more humane, democratic government, are the victims.

If 90 percent of life is showing up, Macron knew to show up in Beirut. His willingness to console the Lebanese people and provide some hope of not only aid but also political reform will be remembered in Lebanon and beyond. For showing humanity, leadership and vision, we can say, well done, President Macron.