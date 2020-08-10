STEPHANOPOULOS: But, Larry, in fact, the president doesn’t extend —

KUDLOW: — we make great success, but we had to take action.

STEPHANOPOULOS: In fact, the president doesn’t extend the federal eviction moratorium. I looked at the executive order; it doesn’t do that. It simply directs how to find a way to help people and identify federal funds. It doesn’t include extending the eviction moratorium.

KUDLOW: Well, look, it — that’s not entirely true. I mean, in there —

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, it is true. I read — I just read —

(CROSSTALK)

KUDLOW: Secretary of health, if any determination is made that there’s a health threat of community spread due to evictions or forbearance due — coming on top of evictions, that they would take action. … So, it just says there’s going to be a review, I can tell you, George, the intent of that is that the review will prevent any evictions.

We've been fortunate so far. But this is a guardrail and it will work out beautifully.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Okay. I understand that, you say that’s the intent. Just to clarify, because I’m reading Page 3 of it right here. It says such action may include encouraging and providing assistance to public housing authorities or affordable housing owners, landlords and recipients of federal grant funds in minimizing evictions and foreclosures.

It doesn’t talk about extending the moratorium.