Before an audience of fawning dues-paying members at his private New Jersey club on Saturday, Trump signed a collection of executive actions that continues a federal unemployment supplemental payment (down from $600 to at most $400, including $100 from states), considers banning possible evictions, allows employees to postpone payment of payroll taxes and waives student loan payments through the end of the year. A congressional agreement on a new covid-19 relief package would have been far better than Trump’s “interested bystander” that gave way to the ballroom theatrics in Bedminster.

As The Post reported, “Only the one on housing is an actual executive order. The other three actions are marked as ‘memorandum,’ which carries less heft.” The story also pointed out that “Overall, this is a limited action.” Limited is a kind observation of what Trump did. In the vivid words of Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), the executive actions are “unconstitutional slop.” Others say they are creating “confusion.” In the meantime, the American people are suffering.

The economy contracted at the fastest rate on record in the second quarter. More than 30 million Americans are now collecting unemployment. A report from the Aspen Institute estimates between 30 million and 40 million people “could be at risk of eviction in the next several months.” All of this happening as the novel coronavirus has infected more than 5 million Americans and killed about 160,000, disproportionately impacting African Americans, Latinos and Native Americans. And it’s a presidential election year.

Poverty rarely, if ever, gets discussed on the presidential campaign trail. Barber notes this every chance he gets. But given the misery enveloping large swaths of the U.S.electorate, Trump and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will have no choice but to address it. A report released Tuesday from Barber’s Poor People’s Campaign, Repairers of the Breach and the Kairos Center for Religions, Rights and Social Justice shows that the candidate who does could release an untapped well of votes.

According to the report, of the 63 million poor and low-income Americans who are eligible to vote, 34 million did not cast a ballot in the 2016 presidential election. “An increase of at least 1 percent of the non-voting, low-income electorate would equal the margin of victory in the 2016 presidential election in Michigan or a 4 percent to 7 percent increase in states such as Florida, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania or Wisconsin,” the study notes. It also argues that increased turnout among poor and low-income Americans could have an impact on 2020Senate races. But they have to show up for that to happen.

“Voters may be avoiding the polls predominantly because no one is speaking to their issues and values,” the report points out. Yet, in the forward, Shailly Gupta Barnes, policy director for the Poor People’s Campaign, notes the Democratic victories in gubernatorial races in Kentucky and North Carolina as examples of what happens when candidates run on a platform that emphasizes equality of access to health care, education and voting rights. Barnes calls it “fusion politics,” the kind that builds "relationships across race and background to unite around commonly held needs and demands” and that “have proven that low-income voters will mobilize and vote when their issues are in clear focus and they are able to hold policy makers accountable.”

In that case, I can only hope that poor and low-income Americans will turn out in record numbers. The issues could not be more clear, as is the list of policy makers who must be held accountable in November. It starts with Trump and includes every Republican whose silence unleashed “this American carnage” ravaging the nation today.

