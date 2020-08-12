Otherwise, she is an entirely conventional pick. Democrats have initially selected a sitting senator for vice president in every election since 1944, save 1984, when nominee Walter Mondale chose Rep. Geraldine Ferraro of New York. Harris’s run for president this cycle also tracks with previous vice presidential candidates, including Sen. John Edwards on John Kerry’s ticket and Biden himself, who ran in 1988, 2004 and 2008 before getting the nod. Harris is also a law school graduate, as every Democratic vice-presidential nominee has been since 1968. If Hollywood had been asked to design a safe, generic Democratic VP nominee, it would have come up with Harris.

AD

AD

Republicans who salivate about making her, not Biden, the focal point of the campaign should think again. Harris is surely well to the left of the Republican-leaning electorate, but it’s far from clear she is out of step with a genuine centrist. Her differences with Biden during the primary campaign on issues such as health care are easily dissolved in the name of unity. George H.W. Bush was pro-choice when he ran against Ronald Reagan for the Republican nomination in 1980, and had even criticized Reagan’s tax-cut plan as “voodoo economics.” Harris will predictably pledge fealty to Biden’s agenda and adopt the loyal sidekick role that is always the fate of the vice president.

Nor will Harris’s sharp attack on Biden’s attitude on race come back to haunt the ticket. That’s in part because of Trump’s own reputation and comments. Trump’s tweet Wednesday morning about how “the ‘suburban housewife’ ” will vote for him because she is concerned about safety and opposed to low-income housing in her community is simply the latest in a long line of such behavior. It’s campaign dogma that if you’re explaining, you’re losing, and if Trump makes race the center of his campaign, he will be explaining his own past constantly. Biden has things to answer for, but Trump is not the man to call him to account.

Harris’s selection also shows nothing about how Biden will likely govern that we did not know beforehand. Biden has one undeniable political skill: He has navigated nearly 50 years of Democratic Party politics and always placed himself at the center of wherever the party is at a given moment. Harris is slightly to the left of Biden insofar as we can pin her views down, but not so far to the left as to be on the left. Progressives will likely be satisfied rather than excited, while moderates will take heart from her rapid shift away from banning private health insurance in the primary when she realized she had gone too far. The Democratic Party center is well to the left of the country’s, which could cause the ticket problems if it wins. But Biden drew from his lifetime playbook to place her on his ticket.

AD

AD

Kamala Harris has made history. History will now pass her by, in the short term at least, and go on to focus on what it always does: the presidential candidates themselves.