But just because she is a “phony,” in Trump’s eyes, does not detract from her being a far-left ideologue. At his low-energy news conference on Tuesday, Trump declared she is "just about the most liberal person in the U.S. Senate.” (Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders will be disappointed to hear they are no longer Trump’s favorite bogey-people of the left.)
Harris is also, according to Trump campaign spokeswoman Katrina Pierson, a former prosecutor who “fought to keep inmates locked up in overcrowded prisons ... she championed laws that put parents in jail for truancy and prosecuted the mentally ill.” (The latter sounds like the Republicans’ ideal crime-fighter.)
Before this is over, Harris will be a peacenik and warmonger; a tool of Big Oil and a radical environmentalist; and a somnolent senator and a vicious slayer of poor, defenseless White nominees. But mostly, Trump says, she is “nasty” and “disrespectful.” He might as easily have called her “uppity.” Perhaps that is the real “problem” with Harris for many Republicans. And perhaps that’s why Trump on Wednesday stoked White Christians who feel they are losing their supremacy in American society, tweeting:
Get it? Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) is Black, and people like him will “invade” the White suburbs. Any attempt at subtlety is gone. The president has now gone full-out white supremacist, making it all the more awkward for right-wing radio and TV pundits who fancy themselves as sophisticated conservatives to deny they are defending an unabashed racist.
In response to Trump’s attacks, Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said: “Donald Trump’s presidency is melting down after his failed, divisive, erratic leadership has cost over 160,000 American lives, tens of millions of jobs, and left the United States the hardest-hit country in the world by COVID-19.” He added: “As he struggles in vain attempts to tear the American people apart and distract the country from his devastating mismanagement with clumsy, bigoted lies, he’s only further discrediting himself — and proving that he’s dumbfounded after Joe Biden’s selection of a strong running mate who he himself said not two weeks ago would be a ‘fine choice.’”
It is not as if Harris was a surprise pick. You would have thought the Trump team would have prepared a coherent (albeit disingenuous) line of attack. Instead, it once more shows its disorganization, not to mention its racist underbelly and deep misogyny.
Harris manages to both make her own ticket more exciting, more contemporary and more optimistic and force the Republicans to double down on their most disgusting attributes. The Republicans have managed to make her candidacy not about Biden or even Harris, but about their own moral unfitness and warped views. If anything, Harris has emphasized that this is a referendum on Trump and his party’s reactionary, exclusionary view of America. As Trump’s supporters — including, potentially, future presidential aspirants — parrot Trump’s attacks, they will confirm an uncomfortable truth: The problem is not just Trump; it’s the whole darn lot of them.
It is appropriate that on the same day Harris was picked, Republicans in the 14th Congressional District primary in Georgia nominated QAnon conspiratorialist Marjorie Taylor Greene, whom Trump dubs a “future Republican Star.” He actually might be right about that one.
