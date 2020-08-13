Biden fully embraced his role as a bridge from the first Black president to the first Black female vice president. And if one had any doubt whether the campaign had prepared for the onslaught of insults, slurs and stereotypes, Biden assured the crowd “all of us will stand up for her.” No one could miss his awareness of the magnitude of the moment and his unique role in the process of breaking down barriers to the White House.
Is this another blip in American politics, as Barack Obama’s election seemed to be for so many people after Trump’s election? The Biden-Harris ticket’s victory, I suspect, will render Trump as the outlier and the exception to the rule of ever-expanding diversity.
Harris’s multifaceted identity speaks volumes about her party, so she only briefly had to touch on it. Make no mistake: Harris surely understood the enormity of the moment. “[I’m] mindful of all the heroic — and ambitious — women before me whose sacrifice, determination, and resilience makes my presence here today even possible.” However, she does not have to dwell on her historic status; Biden and the media can do that.
Instead, Harris defines herself as someone in touch with average Americans. “Mothers and fathers are confused, uncertain, and angry about child care and the safety of their kids at schools — whether they’ll be in danger if they go or fall behind if they don’t,” she said. “Trump is also the reason millions of Americans are now unemployed.” Later, she underscored her agenda for other Americans of color. Instead of talking about her own unique status, she spoke about what she can do for others, including passage of the Voting Rights Act. She ended this way:
As Joe always points out, this election is about more than politics. It’s about who we are as a country. And I’ll admit, over the past four years, there have been moments when I’ve truly worried about our future. But whenever I think that there is a reason for doubt, whenever I’ve had my own doubts, I think of you — the American people. The doctors, nurses, and frontline workers who are risking your own lives to save others. The truck drivers, the workers in grocery stores, factories, and farms . . . putting your own safety on the line to help get all of us through this pandemic. The women and students taking to the streets in unprecedented numbers. The “dreamers” and immigrants who know that families belong together. The LGBTQ Americans who know that love is love. People of every age, and color, and creed, who are finally declaring in one voice that Black Lives Matter. All across this country, a whole new generation of children is growing up hearing the cries for justice, and chants of hope, on which I was raised — some strapped into strollers of their own.
In short, Harris’s reflection of American diversity is obvious. The pundits have and will remark upon it. However, she also seems uniquely capable of speaking to and about Americans from all walks of life, not simply to one community. To think that she will add only Black Americans to the ticket’s base of support misses her symbolic value as a trailblazer for lots of groups and her appeal to a wide cross-section of voters (e.g., college-educated, suburban White women; immigrants; young voters). That is the talent Biden saw and smartly recruited.
Biden’s message is about healing and repairing a divided country. The first step is simply the image of the two of them — a 77-year-old White man and a 55-year old Black and Asian American child of immigrants. In this case, the ticket is the message.
