Trump’s understudy is Wanda Vázquez Garced, the unelected governor of Puerto Rico now running for her pro-statehood party’s gubernatorial nomination. She was appointed a year ago after Ricardo Rosselló resigned amid scandals, political pressure and mass protests.

Vásquez’s New Progressive Party (PNP for its Spanish acronym) held a primary Sunday. Her opponent, Pedro Pierluisi, was considered the slight favorite to win and the primary was supposed to be his comeback. Pierluisi, a pro-statehood Democrat, former resident commissioner and nonvoting member of Congress, had the backing of many elected officials. But his comeback turned into disaster after the primary was suspended for a lack of ballots.

AD

AD

The official story was that Puerto Rico’s elections commission was still prepping ballots on Sunday morning. Images of frantic employees filling boxes with ballots and trucks leaving in the afternoon headed to the polls started spreading on social media. The heads of the PNP and the pro-commonwealth Popular Democratic Party (PPD) — the other party that had a primary Sunday — agreed by Sunday afternoon that the elections commission should close the locations that never got ballots and hold another on Aug. 16, even as locations that did receive ballots were still open. Candidates were not consulted on this major decision, and chaos ensued.

Now Puerto Ricans are left asking many pressing questions: Was suspending the primary even legal? Who knew about these problems before Sunday? Legal battles are surely coming.

Still, the one person who should take responsibility and lead during this mess, Gov. Vázquez, is trying to avoid responsibility to protect her electoral chances. She’s blaming everyone but herself, just like Trump.

AD

AD

The head of the election commission was an appointee of Vázquez’s party. She signed an electoral reform bill that negatively impacted the ability of the commission to successfully carry out an election on an island that has had a successful history of elections and voter participation in the past.

But Vázquez shifts the blame. “What happened here was a lack of diligence and leadership by the head of the elections commission, and it has nothing to do with the government,” Vázquez said in Spanish on Monday.

Her displays of outrage and indignation are out of sync with the conduct of a sitting governor. She just wants to play the part of an aggrieved candidate. The biggest scandal in Puerto Rico’s electoral politics keeps getting bigger, and Vázquez just wants to play the victim.

AD

It’s very hard to tell, but Vázquez was probably going to lose to Pierluisi. It seems she and her allies set the stage for a primary fiasco to then accuse Pierluisi of colluding with the elections commission and imply that her opponent was committing fraud. Vázquez gets another week to campaign and get people worked up to come out and vote, especially in districts outside metropolitan San Juan, a Pierluisi stronghold. And while Pierluisi sues for the initial voting results to be made public, she files a lawsuit herself and demands that courts not only release initial results but also give voters who couldn’t vote Sunday another chance to file ballots. On Wednesday, Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court sided more with Vázquez’s claims than Pierluisi’s demands. Still, the notion of cast ballots lingering around for a week not publicly counted conjures images of rigged Latin American elections. As one judge noted for Wednesday’s decision, what’s taking place is characteristic of authoritarian governments.

AD

It’s all part of a power struggle with a powerful figure at the center trying to discredit an opponent and derail the procedures. And as Puerto Ricans follow this mess in frustration, we also see that a very similar scenario could play out in November.

Abrupt changes at the Postal Service and a refusal to approve more funding for it, in a pandemic year when mail-in ballots could be crucial, are laying the foundation for Trump to claim fraud and collusion. The president never wastes a moment to raise the possibility that Election Day will be rigged.

AD

Vázquez is giving the playbook a try. Her moves are a crass power play by a desperate candidate who will do anything to get elected.

Politicians — except her small group of allies — had urged her to intervene and call a special legislative session to make Aug. 16 an official additional primary date, instead of waiting for the courts to rule. But instead of trying to protect and secure a legitimate process, Vázquez just wants to taint it. We are talking about a fundamental right in a democracy, even if this form of democracy has a colonialist flair to it.

AD

It can mean only one thing: She already knew she was going to lose her primary race. Desperate times call for disorder and chaos. Which distract from the fact that Vázquez’s one-year unelected term has been a disaster — so much so that her own party would rather choose a candidate with his own problems than a governor who has failed to lead.

AD

What will happen in Puerto Rico over the next few days could change the island colony’s political history even more and ask the following question: Will democracy win out over the power of one leader?

We’ll face this question about 80 days from now. Who knew a craven politician from a U.S. territory was going to offer a preview of what an electoral and legitimacy crisis might look like?

Read more: