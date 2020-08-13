Maria Bartiromo: So this is what’s holding it up? This is what’s holding up money for the American people? They want mail-in voting and they want money for the Post Office?

Trump: They want $25 billion for the Post Office, because the Post Office is going to have to go to town to get these ridiculous ballots in. You know, there’s nothing wrong with getting out and voting. You get out and vote. They voted during World War I and World War II. . . . Now, if we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money, that means they can’t have universal mail-in voting. It just can’t happen. So. You know.

— Trump, explaining to the Fox Business Network host why he is blocking the stimulus

What a conundrum! I am bewitched, bothered and bewildered by these mysterious, indecipherable remarks! What could the president mean? What is he getting at here? It sounds almost as though he were trying deliberately to stop mail-in voting by not giving the Post Office the money required to handle it, but that — no! That would be a crime, I think, possibly! No, no! I must seek better to understand this remark. The president would not simply state that this was what he was doing if this were, uh, what he was doing.

It certainly sounds bad. It certainly sounds almost like it might be some kind of interference with the election, possibly! It has a slight whiff of that, just a hint, the barest most delicate fragrance! But I am no expert in what words mean and would not want to presume. It could just be the usual thing where he is venting loose wind through his mouth, and it has taken on the appearance of meaningful sounds!

Would that some obelisk would wash up upon a distant shore that would allow us to understand such cryptic, complicated remarks as these. If only someone would tell us what he means when he says that he will not let the Post Office have money to handle the volume of mail-in voting, so we cannot have it. A true puzzle! A mystery, wrapped in a riddle, wrapped in an enigma, nested inside several more enigmas of increasing size.

To the ordinary listener, it might sound as though something sinister was being attempted, but — I know this president well, and his love of gibes, jokes, japery and wordplay of all sorts! One can never be sure when he says that he is doing something! It could be nothing!

No, no, it cannot be — I am sure it is not anything bad. Donald J. Trump, a martyr to his sense of duty, would never seek to stray outside the bounds of law or precedent.

If someone with Donald Trump’s strategic acumen and tactical genius were trying to interfere with mail-in voting and sow doubt about its validity, he would not say so bald-facedly, on cable news. Trump is known for his reticence and for how many gateways thoughts have to pass through in order to make it from his brain to his mouth.

There must be some reason he said this strange-sounding thing! If only it were possible for the human brain to understand. IF ONLY IT WERE POSSIBLE TO KNOW WHAT THE PRESIDENT WAS DOING OR PLANNING FROM WHAT EMERGED FROM HIS MOUTH! IF ONLY HIS WORDS BORE SOME CLUE TO HIS THOUGHTS! IF ONLY WE COULD UNDERSTAND WHAT LURKED IN HIS STRADIVARIUS OF A MIND!

If there is one thing I learned from the impeachment of Donald J. Trump, it is that he would never try to interfere with something as important as the election, and certainly not do so publicly, and certainly not say that that was what he was doing to anyone who asked.

A mystery! We may never know! But I am sure there is nothing to alarm us here! Ha, ha, ha! I laugh at this risible and nonthreatening remark! All is well in this Greatest of all possible Americas!