She hit all her marks this week, delivering a polished and high-energy rollout speech. She appeared with former vice president Joe Biden at a coronavirus briefing, fitting in perfectly with the atmosphere of professionalism and competence that Biden has established.

Harris finished the week on Friday with an interview with the 19th*, a progressive but nonpartisan outlet that takes its name from the constitutional amendment that granted women’s suffrage. The California senator left no doubt why this was the first interview she gave after getting picked for the ticket. “I’m so happy to be with you . . . on purpose,” she began. She has mastered the first task of any vice president: Don’t upstage the boss. Asked about her role as the first African American woman on a presidential ticket, she threw the limelight back on Biden. “Joe Biden had the audacity to choose a Black woman to be his running mate,” she said. “How incredible is that? And what a statement that is about Joe Biden.”

While she made clear that women’s issues would be a top priority in a Biden-Harris administration, she also made clear that “women’s issues” include health care, the economy, the climate and every other issue. She gently pushed back on the notion that she was in competition with other women in the presidential race; instead, she diplomatically suggested they were all there to provide an image of the diversity of female choices. In the future, she said, women will assume their “righteous place” on the presidential stage. She plainly feels the responsibility as potentially the first woman and woman of color to be elected vice president to “not be the last one.”

She kept on message, reiterating that the Biden-Harris ticket is going to represent the United States as it really is, with attention to working Americans and their struggles. She repeatedly drew contrasts between Trump and Biden. The former is about the past, determined to, among other things, repeal Obamacare while Biden-Harris is about the future. She highlighted issues which she and Biden are both determined to address (e.g., a domestic worker bill of rights, climate crisis), pointing out how Biden had included in his broad economic initiatives specific commitments to disadvantaged communities.

She was perhaps most effective in discussing Trump’s attempt to suppress the vote, by among other things, hobbling the U.S. Postal Service. Addressing efforts to deny people access to the polls, she explained, “Some of [the barriers] we’re going to fight against and get rid of before the election. Some of them are still going to be in place.” She continued, “So here’s the thing. Everybody has to remember this and ask this question of yourself. Why don’t they want us to vote? Why are they creating obstacles to us voting? Well, the answer is, when we vote, things change.” She vowed that whatever barriers are thrown up, voters would figure out how to navigate around them.

That Harris now seems like the inevitable and obvious choice is a function of her preparation for this moment. She demonstrated the discipline to stay on message, but also the finesse to add her personal stories and underscore the ticket’s concern for the particular needs of women and people of color. If Biden wanted someone to amplify his general message but expand the ticket’s reach and appeal with particular voters, he got what he wanted. Picking someone who has run for president — and, therefore, already is in her comfort zone — was undoubtedly the right call.

For all that we can say, well done, Sen. Harris.

