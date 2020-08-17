The convention opening was spectacular — a preamble recited from around the country by a diverse array of activists, a national anthem sung my children in a slick video display and a high-quality Bruce Springsteen music video. (Subsequent lush videos from Leon Bridges and Maggie Rogers provided truly enjoyable breaks from the grim tragedies and scandal of our time. A song by John Prine, who died from the coronavirus in April, played during a moving tribute to those who have been claimed by the disease). George Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd delivered moving remarks. “George should be alive today. Breonna Taylor should be alive today. Ahmaud Arbery should be alive today. Eric Garner should be alive today,” he said. "Stephon Clark, Atatiana Jefferson, Sandra Bland—they should all be alive today. So it’s up to us to carry on the fight.” He then called for a moment of silence. The technical proficiency of the team that put this together was on full display.

One of the most compelling moments of the night was delivered by a woman whose father died of covid-19. “His only pre-existing condition was trusting Donald Trump,” Kristin Urquiza said. She delivered a gut punch when she told us, “One of the last things that my father said to me was that he felt betrayed by the likes of Donald Trump. And so, when I cast my vote for Joe Biden, I will do it for my dad.”

Veteran politicians such as Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) — who saved former vice president Joe Biden’s campaign in the Palmetto state — popped in with pithy comments. ("We know Joe. And more importantly, Joe knows us.”) New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, sitting at a table not unlike at his daily news conferences, delivered an indictment of President Trump’s incompetence and a strong endorsement of the benefits of following science and looking out for one another with simple measures such as wearing a mask. He vouched for Biden’s competence and caring. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) offered an earnest endorsement, kicking off remarks from Biden’s former primary opponents touting his character.

An entire portion of the program was devoted to defecting Republicans. Former New Jersey governor Christine Todd Whitman, tech CEO Meg Whitman (Trump, she said, “has no clue how to run a business let alone an economy) and former congresswoman Susan Molinari (who practically rolled her eyes when describing Trump: “So disappointing.”) gave short tributes leading up to a longer segment with former Ohio governor John Kasich standing at a crossroads (get it?). His was one of the best speeches delivered by a politician on Monday night. “I’m sure there are Republicans and independents who couldn’t imagine crossing over to support a Democrat,” Kasich said. “They fear Joe may turn sharp left and leave them behind. I don’t believe that, because I know the measure of the man.” He let voters know, “No one pushes Joe around. Joe Biden is a man for our time.” That segment wrapped up with ordinary Republican voters saying why they would vote for Biden (in the style of Republican Voters Against Trump ads).

Not all of it “worked.” The program dragged a bit when it turned to onstage host Eva Longoria and during a segment hosted by soccer star Megan Rapinoe talking to first responders. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer came across a bit flat. (One should remember that in a “real” convention plenty of boring speeches weigh down the program as well.) However, with no previous virtual convention to guide them, Democrats put together a program that was far more lively than many expected. You had to hand it to the producer for small touches, such as putting together short messages from ordinary Americans, something that no doubt had to be whipped up in just days.

There was a charming section on Biden’s 30 years riding Amtrak back and forth from Washington, D.C., to Delaware to be with his kids, highlighting his kindness and genuine concern for ordinary people.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) gave an exceptionally gracious address, thanking his supporters but endorsing Biden without hesitation. “If Donald Trump is reelected, all our progress will be in jeopardy.” He directly accused Trump of waging an authoritarian attack on democracy. “Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Trump golfs,” he said, lighting into the president’s handling of the pandemic and the ensuing economic crash. He vowed that Biden will “work with liberals, moderates and, yes, conservatives” to achieve progressive goals regarding child care, workers’ rights and infrastructure. He gave Biden cover, ironically, by explaining that Biden did not favor Medicare-for-all — but had a program that would improve health-care coverage. "The future of our democracy is at stake. The future of our economy is at stake. The future of the planet is at stake.” It was a damning indictment of Trump.

In the final speech of the night, former first lady Michelle Obama, an overwhelmingly popular figure, showed why she remains a rock star in the party. She was seated and relaxed, as if she were talking to you from her living room. She empathized with those who wanted to tune out, but explained that her deep love of the country compels her to keep fighting against injustice. She attested to how hard the president’s job is — the mental and moral strength it takes. “You simply cannot fake your way" through it, she said. She also turned the knife, reminding us that Trump lost the popular vote in 2016 and barely squeaked by to win the electoral college. (The message: Turn out to vote this time.) She painted a picture of America when the Obamas left and the America in ruins under Trump. What we get from Trump, she said, is “chaos, division and a total and utter lack of empathy.” She warned, “Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us." She added a quote mocking Trump’s remarks about the coronavirus. "It is what it is.” She even offered advice on voting early, requesting an absentee ballot and preparing yourself to stand in line on Election Day if needed.

She certainly served as a powerful witness for Biden’s deep character. It was among the best convention speeches in recent memory. She provided a powerful end to a remarkably lively night.

