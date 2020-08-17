I’ve studied higher education for 40 years and have interviewed 2,000 students on more than 20 campuses. I certainly have never seen a school year that looks like this one . That said, some of the basic rules still apply, and with a few simple steps, students can make the most of college during the uncertain, unusual — and exciting — year ahead.

First, get to really know your adviser, the single most underestimated feature of a great college experience. If you don’t click with the person your school assigns to you, make it your mission to find someone else who can provide guidance. Request feedback from them on your work and learn about theirs. A Zoom coffee might not feel as personal as meeting in a professor’s office, yet advisers who are teaching from home crave good company just as students do.

Second, keep a few core principles in mind as you choose your courses: There is compelling research about the importance of each student taking at least one small class, in which they must actively speak up, each semester. Anyone who sits anonymously behind a pole in Row 39 in a lecture hall, or who keeps their video off on Zoom so as not to be conspicuous, clearly is not making the most of their college experience. Lectures put professors in charge; in smaller classes, students play a vital role in teaching one another.

Students often benefit greatly from being able to make mid-course corrections, so read syllabi carefully. A class that requires a single, 30-page final paper will give you no opportunities to learn from your mistakes. Instead, classes with several shorter papers allow you to seek help or clarification during a semester when needed, to improve over time and arrive at a far better outcome.

Use the add/drop period early in the semester to seek out professors who invite respectful student disagreements, encourage class discussion and make an effort to synthesize ideas across several academic fields. Many colleges trumpet their diversity, but my research demonstrates that not all teachers understand how their students’ differing life experiences can help to invigorate class discussion and make abstract principles feel concrete. Outstanding professors know how to capitalize on the virtues of a diverse student body. It’s worth making the effort to find them.

Third, remember that courses aren’t the whole college experience, and think deeply about how to spend those hours outside of class. Most full-time students spend roughly 12 hours of each 168-hour week in a classroom. With many students attending college online, that time outside the virtual classroom becomes less structured. Still, even if meetings are ultimately held remotely, campus newspapers and clubs aren’t going away. Engaging with them now will help students build a foundation for life on campus, whenever that’s possible.

Fourth, keep an eye out for extra workshops offered by the college, especially those that are focused on non-academic topics such as how to become an excellent public speaker, or how to give constructive feedback. These topics are generally not discussed in chemistry or history classes. Yet most students describe them as critical to their college experience, and they distinguish students who approach college with real initiative.

Fifth, meet and discuss academic work with peers outside of class. Part of the college experience is preparing to be effective for the rest of your life in different work environments, often as a productive member of a group. Identify three to six students who are amenable to meeting regularly outside of class in a study group where you can improve and clarify one another’s thinking. Harvard alumni I’ve spoken to as part of my research identify productive teamwork as a critically important strength to refine at college.

Sixth, go out of your way to befriend some people who disagree with you. If you seek to simply surround yourself with views and perspectives identical to those you grew up with, you will miss college at its best. These discussions might not change your core beliefs — they might even strengthen your convictions — but they will teach you to think more deeply, more rigorously, more subtly, than before you began. As one young woman told me recently, “For the first time now I can say I really understand why I believe what I believe.”

Finally, maintain a sense of optimism and goodwill. This year will look different, but disruption can lead to innovation. We have been given a unique opportunity to create new practices and to engage one another with enthusiasm and good cheer. This year, more than ever, it is up to us to craft the college experience that we want.

