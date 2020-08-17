Now, with just two and a half months to Election Day, he may never have had less concern for the actual work of the presidency. But don’t mistake Trump’s personal distraction for his administration falling down on the job. Because while he whiles away the hours tweeting about Fox News, the people who work for him are as industrious as ever, doing all they can to leave us with a country that is harsher, less just, more unequal and dirtier than when they found it.

If they have only a few months left, they’re going to make the most of it. When it comes to laying waste to America, these people are going to run through the tape.

Consider the latest of the administration’s efforts to despoil the environment and accelerate climate change:

The Trump administration finalized plans Monday to open up the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling, a move that will auction off oil and gas rights in the heart of one of the nation’s most iconic wild places. Achieving a goal Republicans have sought for 40 years, it marks a capstone for an administration that has ignored calls to reduce fossil fuel consumption in the face of climate change. The move will allow leasing on the 1.6 million-acre coastal plain, the center of a nearly pristine wilderness home to migrating caribou and waterfowl as well as polar bears and foxes that live there year-round. It marks a major step toward reviving fossil fuel development in an area that has been untouched for three decades.

The ANWR was an issue you may have forgotten about; it’s hardly high up on the conservative agenda anymore. But Trump’s appointees didn’t forget. This follows an announcement last week that the administration would scrap limits on methane leaks, leaving it up to oil and gas companies to decide how much of the potent greenhouse gas they’d like to let seep from pipelines, wells and storage tanks.

Even fossil fuel companies themselves greeted that measure with skepticism when it was first floated; they’ve been trying to capture methane and promote a greener image, and the administration came along and said, Don’t you want to pollute more? C’mon!

That’s at a time when Earth continues to get hotter; here in Washington, we had temperatures above 90 degrees on 28 days in the month of July, a new record. In Death Valley, it reached 130 degrees on Sunday, which might be the highest temperature ever recorded.

Trump hasn’t described global warming as a hoax in a while. But the people he put in the EPA and the Interior Department are doing everything they can to promote more fossil fuel production.

In fact, I suspect that Trump spent about 30 seconds signing off on drilling in the ANWR, if he knew about it at all. This is perhaps the single most important policy dynamic in his administration: Because he cares so little about policy, and because saner Republicans have refused to work for him, his administration is populated by a combination of grifters and far-right ideologues who are given free rein to enact whatever extremist policies their little hearts desire.

They are acutely aware that they could be out of their jobs come January. So they’re going to use every moment they have to do as much damage as they can. You can expect a steady stream of regulatory changes and policy initiatives coming out of federal departments, even if they’re drowned out in the news by the campaign.

Unlike Republicans in Congress — who all but gave up legislating after they passed a tax cut in 2017 and don’t seem to care about doing much else but confirming more conservative judges — the people ensconced in the departments have much more they want to do. There are public lands to despoil, people’s health insurance to take away, immigrants to expel and so much more.

Which is why, should Joe Biden win, he’s going to have to create teams of experts who can catalogue the long list of horrors, then devise plans to undo what has been done in this dark period. We’re going to be focusing on the legislation he promotes in his first month in office, but this task will be just as important.

It may even intensify in the two and a half months between the election and the inauguration. If you were an EPA appointee looking to impress the oil companies you hope will hire you as a lobbyist once your tenure in “public” service is over, you’d take advantage of every minute you had left to advance their interests.

If Trump loses, it isn’t hard to imagine him beginning his post-presidential life a couple of months early, trudging back to Mar-a-Lago where he doesn’t have to solve problems more difficult than whether to buy new curtains for the ballroom or give his toilet a new coat of gold plating, and he doesn’t have to talk to anyone who isn’t being paid to pretend they admire him.

But the determined Trump appointees in the departments will still be working away. And they probably still have a few things up their sleeves.

