If there are assaults on federal property (statues, for example), if the president is forced to retreat to a bunker and if certain crimes have increased in locations around the country, then one has to ask how Trump took a peaceful country with declining crime rates and turned it (in his own telling) into a dystopian nightmare. Law-and-order presidents (or as Trump likes to tweet, LAW & ORDER!) do not preside over crime and disorder. His handiwork is proof that we need someone new.

So it is with the U.S. Postal Service. Trump has been attempting to discredit voting by mail and, to that end, seems intent on wrecking the most popular federal agency. In doing so, he sows fear in voters (especially his own) about casting ballots by mail. But recent mail slowdowns caused by policies enacted by the new USPS head — a major Trump donor — can mean disrupted delivery of medicine to veterans and millions who receive prescriptions by mail, unemployment checks to laid-off workers and Social Security checks to retirees. U.S. business owners are not pleased when their invoices do not reach customers and when their customers’ payments are delayed. The bipartisan outcry suggests blowing up the agency that Trump is ultimately responsible for running is not a winning strategy. (His criticism of the USPS as a money-loser is downright strange: Government agencies providing vital services to Americans are not-for-profit operations.)

The presidential sabotaging of the USPS — the one federal agency that touches the lives of virtually every American — fits Trump’s unique ability to wreak havoc on his fellow Americans. The pandemic that exploded and the economy that collapsed on his watch, and a revolt against racial injustice unlike any since the 1960s, provide the rationale for kicking out the incumbent president. Many schools are closed, and civic life has ground to a halt. Through incompetence or deliberate destructiveness, Trump has obliterated the case for giving him four more years. What will be left of America after four more years of Trump-induced devastation?

In this regard, the Republican Senate is equally deserving of blame for the unraveling economy and societal chaos. It refuses, over the objections of the Federal Reserve, business leaders, economists and voters, to pass a meaningful stimulus bill (which would include money for testing and tracing to fight the coronavirus, money to reopen schools safely or conduct virtual classrooms, $25 billion for the USPS and an economic lifeline to tens of millions of unemployed Americans).

When you hold the reins of government, you are tasked with its smooth running and navigation around obstacles. Trump has dropped the reins, jumped from the saddle and shot the crippled steed. He can holler that the vote this fall will be fixed, but responsibility for the path of destruction leading to November is obvious.