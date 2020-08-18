There is an inescapable irony in the comparison. A friend of Ta-Nehisi Coates wrote in the Atlantic a few days after Andy Griffith died in July 2012, that for many people, Mayberry was “shorthand for a simpler time. And as we all know — we all know this, right? — a ‘simpler time’ is shorthand for a time when white people didn’t have to think about whether they were treating non-White people (or women) like humans.”

A little earlier this year, just as the coronavirus pandemic was taking off and nearly everything was closing down, my friend and neighbor Monique Burke, a White pediatrician, got together with Dasia Kabia, a 22-year-old Black woman, to open Ice Queens, an upscale snowball stand housed in a former corner store on the east end of Fort Avenue in Locust Point. The opening weekend happened to coincide with a neighborhood Black Lives Matter protest held in Latrobe Park, across the street from Ice Queens.

The backstory is that Kabia has been Burke’s patient from age 4, and Kabia had long dreamed about going to culinary school and starting a restaurant. When the well-situated space became available, Burke urged her to take a chance, providing financial backing. As things elsewhere were closing, Ice Queens, boasting “New Orleans-Style” snowballs, opened up. (For the uninitiated, New Orleans-style involves a special ice machine that renders a finely shaved ice that evenly absorbs the syrup, providing flavor through-and-through, according to Burke.)

The coincidental opening of the shop with the BLM protest underway across the street resulted in a local television station interviewing Kabia in front of Ice Queens. People flocked to support Ice Queens and Kabia. Soon, lines were stretching down the sidewalk. People expressed delight at the tasty snowballs.

In a pandemic with kids at home and the normal diversions unavailable, parents were thrilled to find something inexpensive that delighted their kids. Where else could you make three kids happy for $3? Add to this the lovely the Latrobe Park across the street, where parents could take the kids and sit on the benches in the shade on sunny summer days, and Ice Queens began doing a landmark business.

In recent weeks, however, Ice Queens has been vandalized, with signs and lighting fixtures repeatedly destroyed, and Black patrons subjected to racial epithets and harassment from passersby. On a recent Sunday, as people stood in line waiting for a snowball, a White woman in a minivan stopped and hurled a ceramic coffee mug at a Black male customer. When he asked her why she did that, she allegedly said, “Because I hate Black people.”

Maryland, although now reliably blue in federal elections, has a long and violent history of overt racism. Most infamous, perhaps is the Baltimore Riot of 1861 in which Confederate sympathizers confronted Union troops passing through the city, which historians have called the first deaths by hostile action of the Civil War. A century later, in 1963 and again in 1967, race riots took place in Cambridge on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. At the time, a young civil rights activist named Dwight Cromwell described the Eastern Shore as “Maryland’s Mississippi.”

When I moved from Arlington to Baltimore in December 2003, I was looking for a quiet, affordable urban area with an interesting cultural life. Within my first year, however, I realized that Baltimore, as with many formerly industrial cities, was a place of de facto segregation and deep-seated racism and that Baltimore’s “Mayberry” was among its most racist locales.

In response to the vandalism and racist assaults, Kabia and her staff held a “We Love Ice Queens” block party last Saturday, with live music by “Noah and the Rainmakers.” Noah, Kabia’s 11-year-old brother, was the drummer, and their father and their aunt covered vocals. The turnout was phenomenal: Over the course of the day, thousands of people showed up to support Ice Queens, waiting in line for more than two hours to show support -- and get a snowball.

The show of support was heartening. Let me be clear: Most of my neighbors are horrified by the incidents at Ice Queens and are determined to push back. Racism is a hardy perennial with deep roots, and it will never be entirely expunged. But if people of good will refuse to back down and stand up to support their Black neighbors and business owners, we can make certain that racists are increasingly marginalized and that their voices will not be permitted to define the character of our communities and our country.

